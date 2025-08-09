Gautam Gambhir took THIS action despite ICC's warning of WTC penalty during 5th Test vs England

Not Shubman Gill or Mohammed Siraj! 36-year-old star hailed as India's most consistent performer in 2-2 series draw against England
CRICKET
Team India's head coach Gautam Gambhir is known for his firm stand over his decisions and one such he made during the 5th and final Test match at the Oval. Know the full story below.
Day 5 of the Oval Test between India and England was one to be remembered for many years, wherein the host nation needed just 35 runs to win, and the visitors were just four wickets away from clinching the game. However, it was the Indian pacers who finished off the match in an hour by dismissing the last four batters of the English lineup, registering a 6-run victory. This was also India's narrowest victory ever in Test history. However, there is an interesting behind-the-scenes story as well of the final day of the last Test match in the 5-match series. Know more about it below.
Ahead of Day 5 of the Oval Test, Team India were given a big warning from ICC match referee Jeff Crowe. As per a report by Dainik Jagran, Crowe warned India of deducting 4 World Test Championship (WTC) points because their over rate was slow by 6 overs. India had the only option to take England's wickets quickly.
One of the senior members of the Indian team management suggested that India should use spinners from both ends, with which the team will be able to complete overs faster. But it was head coach Gautam Gambhir who said that the team should go for a win and not worry about the over rate. His decision was proven right as Indian pacers, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, bowled out England and won the game for the team.
In the end, Team India not only won the game but also avoided any penalty too. Win this win, India also jumped one spot in the Points Table of the current cycle of WTC. India are currently at the third position whereas England slipped to the fourth after losing the Oval Test.