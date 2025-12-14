Gautam Gambhir to replace Shubman Gill with Sanju Samson in 3rd T20I match against South Africa? Know here

India and South Africa are scheduled to lock horns in the 3rd T20I match in Dharamsala. Currently, the 5-match T20I series is levelled 1-1.

Shubman Gill, Team India's vice-captain in T20Is, has been struggling with his form in the format recently. Several cricket experts have questioned the team's management over Gill's inclusion in the T20 squad ahead of Sanju Samson, despite underperformance. In the ongoing 5-match T20I series with South Africa, Gill failed to produce runs and got dismissed early, bringing India under pressure at the beginning of the innings.

In the first T20I match, Gill scored just 4 runs, and in the second match, he was dismissed for a golden duck. In both innings, he was dismissed by Lungi Ngidi. On the other hand, Sanju Samson has been in great form in this format. In T20Is, Samson has three centuries and three half-centuries to his name.

Samson has played 17 T20I games for India as an opener, and in these innings, he has amassed a total of 522 runs. Apart from Gill, Arshdeep Singh also irked head coach Gautam Gambhir in the previous game in New Chandigarh, where he bowled 9 wide balls and conceded 54 runs in his four-over spell with 13.50 economy.

India's possible Playing XI for 3rd T20I

Suryakumar Yadav (C)

Abhishek Sharma

Sanju Samson (WK)

Tilak Varma

Axar Patel

Hardik Pandya

Jitesh Sharma

Shivam Dube

Harshit Rana

Kuldeep Yadav

Varun Chakaravarthy