Gambhir recently engaged in a lengthy six-hour meeting with BCCI selection committee chief Ajit Agarkar and India's ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma.

The beginning of what was anticipated to be a successful coaching career has not unfolded as expected for Gautam Gambhir or the supporters of the Indian team. Gambhir, who joined the Indian team following a victorious stint with the Kolkata Knight Riders, has faced setbacks since taking on the role of Team India's head coach. These setbacks include a series loss in Sri Lanka and a clean sweep at home against New Zealand in Tests.

As the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) leadership scrutinizes the team's declining performance, Gambhir is now facing a critical test in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. This series undoubtedly represents Gambhir's most significant challenge in securing his position as the coach of the Indian team in Test cricket.

Reports suggest that Gambhir could potentially lose his position as head coach if India does not perform well in Australia. While the BCCI plans to retain Gambhir as the coach for white-ball cricket, a poor showing in Australia could spell the end of his tenure in red-ball cricket.

According to a report in Dainik Jagran, if India struggles in Australia, the BCCI may consider appointing a specialist like VVS Laxman as the Test coach while retaining Gambhir for ODIs and T20Is. It remains uncertain how Gambhir would respond to such a change if it were to occur. If the Border-Gavaskar Trophy proves to be a closely contested series, the BCCI will face a challenging decision.

Gambhir recently engaged in a lengthy six-hour meeting with BCCI selection committee chief Ajit Agarkar and India's ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma. The meeting addressed Team India's disappointing 0-3 Test series loss to New Zealand at home, as well as the contributing factors to this outcome.

Also read| IND vs SA: Sanju Samson goes past MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant to achieve this massive T20I feat