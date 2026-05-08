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Gautam Gambhir to add Punjab Kings' spin coach to Team India camp after IPL 2026?

Team India's head coach Gautam Gambhir has reportedly asked the Punjab Kings' coach to join as spin bowling trainer after the conclusion of the IPL 2026.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 08, 2026, 08:41 PM IST

Gautam Gambhir to add Punjab Kings' spin coach to Team India camp after IPL 2026?
Gautam Gambhir is the head coach of the men's cricket team. (Pic Credits: Instagram/gautamgambhir55)
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    Gautam Gambhir, Team India's head coach, has reportedly held talks with former Indian spinner Sairaj Bahutule and asked him to join the men's team as spin bowling coach. For those unversed, Sairaj is currently serving as a spin bowling coach with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after the conclusion of the current season. Sairaj, who has immense coaching experience and has been associated with Kerala, Bengal and Rajasthan teams, has represented Team India in Two Tests and eight ODIs.

     

    Sairaj Bahutule's domestic and coaching career

     

    The 53-year-old has been a popular name in the domestic circuit as he has 630 wickets to his name in 188 First-Class cricket games. These figures include 27 4-fers and four 10-wicket hauls.

     

    With the bat, he has scored 6,176 runs at an average of 31.83, which includes nine centuries and 26 half-centuries.

     

    In List-A cricket, Sairaj has 197 wickets in 143 matches at an average of 26.17, which includes nine 4-fers and a fifer. He has also scored 1,367 runs in 87 innings at an average of 23.16, including one century and two 50s.

     

    In domestic cricket, Sairaj Bahutule has played for Mumbai, Vidarbha, Assam, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh.

     

    Coming back to Sairaj's coaching stint, he has previously been a part of Team India's support staff during Rahul Dravid's tenure, when the Indian side went on the Sri Lanka tour and the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Sairaj has also been associated with the BCCI's Centre of Excellence.

     

    Will Sairaj be the new spin bowling coach of Team India?

     

    Team India, which has participated in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final twice, does not have a spin bowling coach in their setup. Across the format, Team India have star spinners like Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakaravarthy, who can be polished with the help of a dedicated spin bowling coach.

     

    After the conclusion of the IPL 2026, India will face Afghanistan in one Test and three ODIs, starting June 6. Later, Team India will head to Ireland for a 2-match T20I series, followed by the England tour.

     

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