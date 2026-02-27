Gautam Gambhir, Suryakumar Yadav assure Abhishek Sharma he won't be dropped even after 'another zero'

Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav have thrown their full support behind Abhishek Sharma, assuring the young batter he won’t be dropped even if he registers another zero. The strong backing highlights Team India’s faith in the left-hander despite his recent struggles.

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma found his rhythm again with a dazzling half-century against Zimbabwe in a pivotal Super 8 match during the T20 World Cup. After facing three consecutive ducks and a tough 15 runs, all eyes were on him as he entered this critical game. Rising to the challenge at Chepauk, the left-handed batsman displayed both composure and intent, playing with the freedom that had eluded him in previous matches. Abhishek scored 55 runs off just 30 balls, hitting four sixes and four fours. His smooth strokeplay at the top of the order established a solid foundation and set the stage for India’s formidable total of 256/4, relieving pressure from himself and providing early momentum to the innings.

He reached his half-century in a mere 26 balls, breaking his lean streak in his first T20 World Cup. This performance is bound to give him a much-needed confidence boost as the tournament moves forward.

Reflecting on his comeback after a challenging period, Abhishek expressed a sense of relief and openly discussed the steadfast support he received from his teammates and coaching staff during tough times.

"Of course, there’s a relief, but what I felt in the days I’ve spent with the team was that they had more belief than me, so I think that was the one thing I really enjoyed and it actually made me a bit emotional as well. I wasn’t doing so well, I was trying my best but still it wasn’t coming out, the outcome wasn’t coming the best, but the way teammates, coaches, they all just wanted me to do well, I think that was the best thing, one of the best feelings I had in all these previous days," Abhishek said in a video posted by BCCI.

Discussing the atmosphere in the dressing room, Abhishek mentioned that the camaraderie within the team extends beyond cricket, describing the squad as a family that stood firmly behind him while he awaited his breakthrough moment.

"It’s actually meant like, you are in a family only, it’s not just a team, so you are that close with all of the teammates and all the coaches that they actually want you to do well, and I was just waiting for this day," he added.

The explosive opener came into the T20 World Cup with the title of ICC’s No. 1 ranked T20I batter, but his tournament began on a rocky note. Struggling with a stomach infection, he was out for a duck against the USA and was later sidelined for the Namibia match. His return, however, did not alter his fortunes, as he recorded two additional ducks, completing an unwanted hat-trick and experiencing a rare slump on the grand stage.

Reflecting on the challenging times, Abhishek acknowledged that the initial setbacks were hard to accept, particularly on a platform as grand as the World Cup. He expressed gratitude towards captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir for their unwavering support, noting that their encouragement and persistent belief in him bolstered his confidence even during a streak of low scores.

"It didn’t start the way I wanted, I was actually in the hospital and I wasn’t feeling so well, that you know, playing the first game for the country and that also in the World Cup, a positive start or maybe the best start I wanted, but still I feel the support, the love the teammates, they all have showed me throughout all these days, especially the coach and captain – no matter if you do another zero, probably get out early, you’re gonna play all the games, you’re gonna win the games for the team. So I think that’s very important as a player, to have that support from the team and the coaches," he said.

