CRICKET

Gautam Gambhir's take on Arshdeep Singh–Daryl Mitchell controversy during T20 World Cup 2026 final will surprise you

Gautam Gambhir shared his strong views on the controversial moment between Arshdeep Singh and Daryl Mitchell during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final. The India coach’s blunt take on the on-field incident quickly grabbed attention and sparked debate among fans and experts.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 11, 2026, 09:34 PM IST

Gautam Gambhir's take on Arshdeep Singh–Daryl Mitchell controversy during T20 World Cup 2026 final will surprise you
The T20 World Cup final featured a confrontation between Arshdeep Singh and Daryl Mitchell. Arshdeep intended to target the stumps but accidentally struck Daryl with the ball. This led to a heated exchange, prompting skipper Suryakumar Yadav to intervene and diffuse the situation. Later, Arshdeep apologized to Daryl, clarifying that it was unintentional. However, coach Gautam Gambhir offered an interesting perspective on the incident.

In a conversation with ANI, Gambhir expressed that he would have been okay even if Arshdeep hadn't said sorry. He emphasized that a certain level of aggression is inherent in the game when striving for victory. The ICC found Arshdeep guilty of violating its Code of Conduct. Specifically, he breached Article 2.9, which pertains to "throwing a ball (or any other cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match."

"You are representing your country and you are bound to show aggression. There's nothing wrong with it. Even if you throw the ball back, that's completely alright. No bowler in this world wants to be hit for two sixes, and that is the kind of response I want to see from my players. I would have been fine even if Arshdeep had not apologised to Daryl Mitchell," he said.

“There was no need to say sorry. It's good on him that he apologised, but on a cricket field, there are no friends and no enemies. Your job is simply to win games for your country,” he added.

Daryl scored 17 runs off 11 balls, while Arshdeep ended with figures of 0/32 from four overs. India triumphed over New Zealand by 96 runs in Ahmedabad, securing a historic third title. They also became the first hosts to win the tournament and the first team to clinch two consecutive editions.

"I went to say sorry to Mitchell. My throw reverse-swung a bit too much and it hit his body, so I told him that I didn't hit him intentionally," Arshdeep had said after the game.

