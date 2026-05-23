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Gautam Gambhir’s stance may derail Shreyas Iyer’s T20I captaincy hopes; Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma lead race

India’s search for the next T20I captain has reportedly narrowed down to Shubman Gill and Tilak Varma, while Shreyas Iyer’s chances could be impacted by Gautam Gambhir’s stance. The latest development has sparked intense debate over India’s future leadership plans.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 23, 2026, 09:27 PM IST

Gautam Gambhir’s stance may derail Shreyas Iyer’s T20I captaincy hopes; Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma lead race
Courtesy: X
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Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, and Tilak Varma are the names floating around as possible candidates for India’s T20 captaincy, just in case the BCCI decides to replace Suryakumar Yadav.

Suryakumar hasn’t quite hit his stride lately. Sure, he’s delivered a few memorable innings, but overall, his numbers in both international matches and the IPL just haven’t lived up to what people expect from someone leading the side. His average still sits in the low 20s, and even though he steered India to the T20 World Cup, his lack of consistency is sparking some tough conversations about his future as captain.

Now, what’s holding Shreyas Iyer back from becoming the next T20I captain? The PTI reported Iyer’s name as a strong contender, but the final decision really hinges on the head coach, Gautam Gambhir. Apparently, Gambhir’s opinion will play a huge part, but his relationship with Iyer is still a bit shaky.

Also read| Travis Head’s cryptic Instagram story after Virat Kohli skipped handshake goes viral

The tension traces back to IPL 2024. Iyer led Kolkata Knight Riders to the trophy, but most of the credit went to Gambhir, who was mentoring the team. Iyer reportedly wasn’t too happy about that, which has left things unsettled between them.

Because of all that, selectors are seriously considering other options. Shubman Gill, for one, has seen his leadership stock rise after taking Gujarat Titans to a top-two finish in IPL 2026. Ajit Agarkar, the chief selector, used to see Gill as a future captain across formats, but Gill’s recent slump in T20s before the 2026 World Cup made them rethink. Even so, Gill is very much in the mix. If Suryakumar steps down, Gill could come back as opener, with Sanju Samson sliding to number three and Ishan Kishan dropping to number four.

Tilak Varma is getting attention too, even after a shaky IPL season with Mumbai Indians. The selectors are giving him a shot as captain for the Tri-Nation A series, and that’s pretty telling. There's genuine interest in seeing how he handles leadership. As one source put it, “Don’t rule out Tilak if Surya is sacked.”

On a different note, the report brought up Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, a 15-year-old who’s apparently on BCCI’s radar for long-term plans—especially heading into the 2028 Olympics. The board wants to carve a clear path for this young talent, so future captaincy choices might also factor in where he fits in India’s setup down the line.

Also read| Will MS Dhoni play IPL 2027? World Cup winner gives massive verdict on CSK legend

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