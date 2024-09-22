Twitter
Gautam Gambhir's first reaction after India's dominant win over Bangladesh

This victory held special significance for head coach Gautam Gambhir, marking his inaugural Test win at the helm.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 22, 2024, 08:58 PM IST

Gautam Gambhir's first reaction after India's dominant win over Bangladesh
File Photo
The Indian cricket team displayed a dominant performance against Bangladesh, securing a resounding 280-run victory in the first Test match held in Chennai on Sunday. Bangladesh, tasked with chasing a formidable target of 515 runs, struggled to keep up and were ultimately dismissed for 234. Ravichandran Ashwin stood out among the Indian bowlers, claiming 6 wickets for 88 runs.

This victory held special significance for head coach Gautam Gambhir, marking his inaugural Test win at the helm. Gambhir took to social media to commend the team's efforts, expressing his satisfaction with a message that read, "A fantastic start! Well done boys!".

With a stellar all-around display, India secured a commanding 280-run victory in the first Test against Bangladesh, finishing the match with five sessions to spare.

"We want to build our team around strong bowling options, we have to be ready to face whatever the conditions offer," Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

"No matter what the conditions are, whether we play in India, whether we play outside, we want to build the team around that.

"In the last few years, wherever we have played, we have managed to have that in the armoury, whether it is seam bowling options or spin bowling options," the skipper added.

Despite being set an improbable target of 515 runs, Bangladesh was bowled out for 234 in their second innings. The bulk of the damage was done by Ashwin, who took 6 wickets for 88 runs. Ashwin, who had scored a century in the first innings, showcased his bowling prowess at his home ground, the Chepauk.

Also read| Meet cricketer-turned-entrepreneur who built Rs 100 crore company backed by Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Jennifer Lopez

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
