Gautam Gambhir reveals why it'll be a shame if Sourav Ganguly has to quit as BCCI president after nine months

Headlines

Bigg Boss OTT 2: This contestant becomes first finalist, wins last captaincy of season; leaves Pooja Bhatt miffed

DNA Verified: Income tax refund of Rs 15,490 approved for taxpayers? Here's the truth behind viral message

How To Fix Telegram Limit Exceeded on iPhone (and Android)

How to change YouTube Views from Lakhs to Millions

Top 100+ OnlyFans Ideas For Content, Niche, & Captions

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2: This contestant becomes first finalist, wins last captaincy of season; leaves Pooja Bhatt miffed

DNA Verified: Income tax refund of Rs 15,490 approved for taxpayers? Here's the truth behind viral message

How To Fix Telegram Limit Exceeded on iPhone (and Android)

10 low-calorie, high-protein foods for weight loss

Who is Monu Manesar, Bajrang Dal member linked to Haryana violence?

5 Bollywood superstars who played God in movies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Hardik credits Kohli for his blistering 70*, favors resting Rohit and Virat in 3rd ODI | IND vs WI

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Top Moments: India outclasses West Indies by 200-run victory, wins series by 2-1

Who is Nitin Desai? Top Bollywood art director who found dead; police suspect suicide

Bigg Boss OTT 2: This contestant becomes first finalist, wins last captaincy of season; leaves Pooja Bhatt miffed

Adah Sharma hospitalised right before promotions of Commando, currently under observation

Jailer showcase: Nelson brings back vintage Rajinikanth with mega action sequences, fans say 'goosebumps overloaded'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Gautam Gambhir reveals why it'll be a shame if Sourav Ganguly has to quit as BCCI president after nine months

Gambhir said it’s critical that ex-national team cricketers like Ganguly are allowed to head the country's cricketing affairs.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 13, 2019, 04:54 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former Team India cricketer Gautam Gambhir expressed his thoughts on how it will be deplorable if the newly elected Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has to resign from his post for the mandatory cooling-off period after nine months.

The former cricketer and commentator also headed the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for three years and will resign from his post next year in September 2020 to undergo a necessary cooling off period.

Gambhir said it’s critical that ex-national team cricketers like Ganguly are allowed to head the country's cricketing affairs. 

“Personally speaking, I am not a big fan of the cooling-off period for office-bearers,” Gambhir wrote in his column for TOI.

“I have said this before and I will say it again that Indian cricket needs individuals like Sourav Ganguly. They not only have minds of their own but they also have vision and ability to lead inclusive growth."

"Besides, he knows his weaknesses better than his strengths and knows how to work on them. It will be a shame if Dada has to leave after nine months. At the same time, I am not suggesting to undo the fantastic work done by Lodha Committee,” he added.

BCCI members will also ask for an extended-term for president Ganguly and his team during the Board's Annual General Meeting (AGM) on December 1, according to the reports as well.

“There is a lot of talk about ways and means being discussed to extend the tenure of newly-elected BCCI office-bearers. The agenda circulated for the December 1 AGM of the board clearly suggests that we haven’t heard the last on this matter.

This is understandable considering the efforts that the RM Lodha Committee had put in to suggest reforms for the BCCI constitution. I hope we are not heading for another episode of courtroom deliberations.” he stated.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bigg Boss OTT 2: This contestant becomes first finalist, wins last captaincy of season; leaves Pooja Bhatt miffed

Haryana violence live updates: Death toll rises to 5, mosque attacked in Gurugram, curfew in Nuh

Inspiring! 68-Year-old woman begins working out at gym, viral video impresses internet

'If we call it a mosque, there will be...': UP CM Yogi Adityanath amid Gyanvapi row

Bollywood actor with biggest flops has cost producers Rs 1000 crore; and it's not Mithun, Ajay, Govinda, or Aamir

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE