Gautam Gambhir reveals why it'll be a shame if Sourav Ganguly has to quit as BCCI president after nine months

Gambhir said it’s critical that ex-national team cricketers like Ganguly are allowed to head the country's cricketing affairs.

Former Team India cricketer Gautam Gambhir expressed his thoughts on how it will be deplorable if the newly elected Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has to resign from his post for the mandatory cooling-off period after nine months.

The former cricketer and commentator also headed the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for three years and will resign from his post next year in September 2020 to undergo a necessary cooling off period.

Gambhir said it’s critical that ex-national team cricketers like Ganguly are allowed to head the country's cricketing affairs.

“Personally speaking, I am not a big fan of the cooling-off period for office-bearers,” Gambhir wrote in his column for TOI.

“I have said this before and I will say it again that Indian cricket needs individuals like Sourav Ganguly. They not only have minds of their own but they also have vision and ability to lead inclusive growth."

"Besides, he knows his weaknesses better than his strengths and knows how to work on them. It will be a shame if Dada has to leave after nine months. At the same time, I am not suggesting to undo the fantastic work done by Lodha Committee,” he added.

BCCI members will also ask for an extended-term for president Ganguly and his team during the Board's Annual General Meeting (AGM) on December 1, according to the reports as well.

“There is a lot of talk about ways and means being discussed to extend the tenure of newly-elected BCCI office-bearers. The agenda circulated for the December 1 AGM of the board clearly suggests that we haven’t heard the last on this matter.

This is understandable considering the efforts that the RM Lodha Committee had put in to suggest reforms for the BCCI constitution. I hope we are not heading for another episode of courtroom deliberations.” he stated.