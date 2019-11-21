Gautam Gambhir reveals he is 'petrified of Jalebis now' after being accused for missing air pollution meet

As soon as pictures of former Team India opener Gautam Gambhir eating jalebi hit the social media after he missed a crucial meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Urban Development over rising air pollution, he started receiving a lot of fire for his move.

However, the BJP MP has now revealed that he is scared of Jalebis and would prefer to maintain distance from them.

During an interview with India Today, Gambhir spoke about the jalebi-eating pictures with former teammate VVS Laxman and expressed his thoughts on how he never thought that those pictures will create so much controversy.

“He’s now petrified of Jalebis says @GautamGambhir but we took him to a Jalebi shop in his constituency none the less. ‘Don’t eat sweets. Hadn’t eaten a jalebi in months. Took one bite for a TV shoot and @AamAadmiParty turned it into a pointless controversy. Judge me for my work,” Rahul Kanwal's tweet read.

Gambhir responded to all the trolls and accusations earlier and said: "Agar mera jalebi khane se Delhi ka pollution badha hai, toh main hamesha ke liye jalebi chhod sakta hoon...10 minute mein mujhe troll karna shuru kar diya, agar itni mehnat Delhi ki pollution ko kam karne mein ki hoti toh hum saas le pate."

(If by me eating jalebi, the pollution in Delhi is increasing, I will stop eating jalebi forever. I was trolled within 10 minutes and if people would have taken the same effort in reducing pollution than trolling, we all could have breath fresh air).

Also read IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians allrounder Kieron Pollard unfollows skipper Rohit Sharma on Twitter

#WATCH: Gautam Gambhir, BJP MP says."Agar mera jalebi khane se Delhi ka pollution badha hai, toh main hamesha ke liye jalebi chhod sakta hoon...10 minute mein mujhe troll karna shuru kar diya, agar itni mehnat Delhi ki pollution ko kam karne mein ki hoti toh hum saas le pate." pic.twitter.com/K2oW5qokht — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2019

The East Delhi MP even put out a statement on Twitter saying that he has done enough work to fight pollution, which includes a plan to install giant air purifiers in his constituency.

"Making my commercial engagements (which were entered into before I had become an MP) an issue to mask the incompetence and political greed of their leader is the saddest thing that the party, which claims to represent honest people, could do," Gambhir had said in his defence.