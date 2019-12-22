Gautam Gambhir receives death threats from international number, seeks security for family

The World Cup-winner also raised questions over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding the police being injured during violence in the two states.

Former Team India batsman Gautam Gambhir on Saturday (December 21) confirmed that he has been receiving death threats from an international number.

Expressing the severity of the situation, Gambhir said his family is in constant fear of potential harm and said he also wrote a letter to DCP Shahdara District over the issue.

"I have been receiving death threats for me & my family from an international number. I request you to file an FIR for the same & ensure safety and security to my family," Gambhir told ANI.

The BJP MP also voiced his support towards the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) and linked the threat calls with it.

The World Cup-winner also raised questions over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding the instances where the police were injured during violence in the two states.

"I think all human rights warriors, Bollywood attention seekers, and pseudo-liberal journalists have gone to the UN to seek a referendum on whether policemen have human rights or not. Sick! #Gujarat #Lucknow #Delhi @MamataOfficial @ArvindKejriwal," he posted.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly also expressed his thoughts regarding the ongoing protest on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the country.

“My message will be to maintain peace. I will not go into the political issues of it because I have not actually read the bill," Ganguly said on the topic of CAA.

"If there are issues, the concerned people will be available to address it. For me, everyone's happiness is important,” he added.