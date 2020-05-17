Gautam Gambhir questions MSK Prasad on selecting Vijay Shankar over Ambati Rayudu for 2019 World Cup

While the 2019 World Cup was around the corner, fans and cricket pundits had a fair idea of who would be part of the squad and who would not.

However, when the team was announced, all were shocked when Vijay Shankar was chosen ahead of Ambati Rayudu.

The then chairman of selectors MSK Prasad had said before the tournament that Shankar has “three-dimensional skills” - a reason for his selection.

The news surely did not go down with many and even Rayudu as he was axed at the last moment after being India’s first-choice No 4 batsman in One-Day International cricket for about two years.

Rayudu even expressed his displeasure by taking a dig at the selection committee on Twitter.

Now, on Saturday on Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected, Gautam Gambhir questioned MSK Prasad about India’s selection for the World Cup.

In a live conversation with Prasad and former India cricketer and chief selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Gambhir believes that’s the only way the selectors and players can have a healthy relationship.

The three-spoke at length about the role and responsibility of a chief selector.

The conversation:

Srikkanth: Being a selector is a very difficult, thankless, and complex job. I always ask one question – who can be the guy who has the talent, the scores and the ability to play cricket at the international level.

Prasad: A captain always has a say in the selection process. There are no two ways about it. He may not have a vote. Our bylaws clearly state that the captain has a say but he doesn’t have a vote in the selection process.

Gambhir: The time has come for the captain to be a selector as well. The captain and coach should be made the selectors, and the selectors should have no say in the playing XI. The captain and coach can’t shrug off the responsibility of the selected team. Whether it was Vijay Shankar or whoever got picked in the 2019 World Cup, some of the decisions were absolutely shocking. Not picking Ambati Rayudu in the squad. They couldn’t find a No 4 batsman. They had to identify one position and they couldn’t do it. Look what happened to Rayudu – you made him bat at No 4 for two years and just before the World Cup you decided to go with a ‘3D player’. Is that a statement we should get from the chairman of selectors?

Prasad: Let me clarify. Everyone in the top order was a pure batsman, none of them could bowl. Be it Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, or Virat Kohli. We thought that someone like Vijay Shankar, who bats at the top of the order, could be a helpful swing bowler in English conditions.

Srikkanth: I’m not trying to support Gautam or belittle you MSK, but I have to make one point. You could think that Vijay Shankar has a great domestic record but the international standard in completely different.

Prasad: I agree with what Srikkanth sir is saying about the difference in standard between domestic and international cricket, but you can’t always talk about the experience. In the process of identifying players, some of them always get missed out.

Gambhir: Your chief selector has to be an experienced cricketer, who has played enough international cricket and who has seen the ups and downs at the highest level. The more you play, the more you understand the players. You see what players are going through and understand their insecurities. If you have experience yourself, you can go up to a player who isn’t performing and tell him what you feel. And that’s the kind of relationship you want. You want a relationship between players and selectors where there is openness.

Prasad: If a junior player is dropped, it’s easy to sit with him and convince him. But when a senior is dropped, it’s not easy for him, us or anybody to digest that fact. But we have to move on. The hardest thing for any cricketer is to know that he has been ignored and new talent has taken place.