Gautam Gambhir names Indian batter who gave him sleepless nights as KKR captain and it's not Kohli or Dhoni

Rohit Sharma of the Mumbai Indians and MS Dhoni of the Chennai Super Kings are the most successful captains in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), having led their respective franchises to five and four titles respectively.

However, another batter has left an indelible legacy in the IPL: former India opener Gautam Gambhir. Gambhir, who played for the Kolkata Knight Riders for seven years, captained the team to two titles in 2012 and 2014, making him the most successful captain the Men in Purple have ever had. Under Gambhir's leadership, KKR won 69 out of 122 games, a feat that his successors Dinesh Karthik and Eoin Morgan were unable to replicate. Now, Shreyas Iyer faces the same pressure to bring the team to glory.

Gambhir had the likes of Robin Uthappa and Suryakumar Yadav in his side during his captaincy days, but he didn't have another Indian superstar. In an interaction with Star Sports, Gambhir expressed his desire to have had Yuvraj Singh and Rohit Sharma in the Kolkata Knight Riders squad when he was at the helm. He lamented that he was unable to have the two superstars in his side, as they would have been invaluable assets to the team.

"I would have loved to have Rohit Sharma and Yuvraj Singh in KKR during my captaincy days. Had they been on my team, we would have won more than 2 titles," Gambhir said on #AskStar.

When asked about the batter who gave him the most trouble as an opposition captain, Gautam Gambhir came up with a surprising answer. It wasn't Virat Kohli, the leading run-getter of the IPL, or four-time winner MS Dhoni. Gambhir picked Rohit as the only cricketer who kept him up at night.

"Rohit Sharma was the only cricketer who gave me sleepless nights," Gambhir added.

Rohit Sharma, the leader of the Mumbai franchise who has guided them to five titles, scored his only IPL century in the 2012 edition against Gautam Gambhir's Kolkata Knight Riders. Although Rohit's form in the IPL has declined in recent years, he has had a special affinity for KKR and the Eden Gardens, becoming the first player to reach 1000 runs against a single franchise in 2021.

