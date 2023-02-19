Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

Gautam Gambhir names Indian batter who gave him sleepless nights as KKR captain and it's not Kohli or Dhoni

Gambhir had the likes of Robin Uthappa and Suryakumar Yadav in his side during his captaincy days, but he didn't have another Indian superstar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 12:29 PM IST

Gautam Gambhir names Indian batter who gave him sleepless nights as KKR captain and it's not Kohli or Dhoni
File Photo

Rohit Sharma of the Mumbai Indians and MS Dhoni of the Chennai Super Kings are the most successful captains in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), having led their respective franchises to five and four titles respectively. 

However, another batter has left an indelible legacy in the IPL: former India opener Gautam Gambhir. Gambhir, who played for the Kolkata Knight Riders for seven years, captained the team to two titles in 2012 and 2014, making him the most successful captain the Men in Purple have ever had. Under Gambhir's leadership, KKR won 69 out of 122 games, a feat that his successors Dinesh Karthik and Eoin Morgan were unable to replicate. Now, Shreyas Iyer faces the same pressure to bring the team to glory.

Gambhir had the likes of Robin Uthappa and Suryakumar Yadav in his side during his captaincy days, but he didn't have another Indian superstar. In an interaction with Star Sports, Gambhir expressed his desire to have had Yuvraj Singh and Rohit Sharma in the Kolkata Knight Riders squad when he was at the helm. He lamented that he was unable to have the two superstars in his side, as they would have been invaluable assets to the team.

"I would have loved to have Rohit Sharma and Yuvraj Singh in KKR during my captaincy days. Had they been on my team, we would have won more than 2 titles," Gambhir said on #AskStar.

When asked about the batter who gave him the most trouble as an opposition captain, Gautam Gambhir came up with a surprising answer. It wasn't Virat Kohli, the leading run-getter of the IPL, or four-time winner MS Dhoni. Gambhir picked Rohit as the only cricketer who kept him up at night.

"Rohit Sharma was the only cricketer who gave me sleepless nights," Gambhir added.

Rohit Sharma, the leader of the Mumbai franchise who has guided them to five titles, scored his only IPL century in the 2012 edition against Gautam Gambhir's Kolkata Knight Riders. Although Rohit's form in the IPL has declined in recent years, he has had a special affinity for KKR and the Eden Gardens, becoming the first player to reach 1000 runs against a single franchise in 2021.

READ| IPL 2023: MS Dhoni to play his final match for Chennai Super Kings on this date

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Alba Baptista, girlfriend of Captain America actor Chris Evans: Check glamorous photos of Portuguese actress
Mahashivratri 2023: Lip-smacking foods you can have while observing vrat
IAS Athar Aamir Khan, Mehreen Qazi kiss photo goes viral: 'My happiness, my peace'
Virat Kohli cars: Stunning photos of Porsche Panamera Turbo, German sports car India star currently drives
Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan turns paparazzo at film screening, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput also attend
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MCD mayor poll to be held on February 22, Delhi LG VK Saxena gives nod to CM Arvind Kejriwal's proposal
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.