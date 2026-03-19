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Gautam Gambhir moves Delhi High Court over deepfakes, seeks Rs 2.5 crore in damages

Gautam Gambhir has moved the Delhi High Court against alleged deepfake content misusing his identity, seeking Rs 2.5 crore in damages. The former cricketer and politician claims his personality rights were violated, raising serious concerns over AI misuse and digital impersonation.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 19, 2026, 04:30 PM IST

Gautam Gambhir moves Delhi High Court over deepfakes, seeks Rs 2.5 crore in damages
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Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir recently celebrated a significant achievement as he became the most successful head coach in Team India's history, boasting two ICC trophies: the Champions Trophy 2025 and the T20 World Cup 2026. However, shortly after the triumphant T20 World Cup victory, Gambhir took action by filing a case in the Delhi High Court against 16 defendants to safeguard his image rights.

The defendants include the creators of fake videos who utilized deepfake technology to impersonate Gautam Gambhir, social media platforms that hosted these misleading videos, and e-commerce sites that sold unauthorized merchandise featuring the Indian head coach's name.

He is seeking Rs. 2.5 crore in damages along with an urgent order to remove all fake content. This legal action follows similar cases filed by celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor to defend their image rights.

What really happened?

In late 2025, highly convincing fake videos of Gautam Gambhir began surfacing on platforms such as YouTube, X, and Instagram. One deepfake video falsely depicted Gambhir announcing his resignation as India’s head coach, which attracted over 29 million views. Another fabricated video showed him making controversial remarks about senior cricketers, which also received around 17 lakh views.

The issue extended beyond social media. Gambhir’s legal team discovered that major online retailers, including Amazon and Flipkart, were permitting sellers to profit from posters and merchandise using his name and likeness without authorization.

‘My Identity Was Weaponised,’ claims Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir issued a statement emphasizing that his name, image, and voice have been exploited to disseminate false information and generate profit at his expense. He expressed that this situation is a matter of dignity.

"My identity—my name, my face, my voice—has been weaponized by anonymous accounts to spread misinformation and generate revenue at my expense. This is a matter of law, dignity, and the protection every public figure deserves in the age of artificial intelligence," he added.

Also read| Who is Lalit Modi? Cricket’s most controversial mind returns with 'call me' remark to Kavya Maran amid Abrar Ahmed row

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