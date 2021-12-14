Gautam Gambhir makes BIG statement over Rohit Sharma's injury ahead of South Africa tour

Former Indian opener and World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir opined that Team India have been landed a massive blow after Rohit Sharma picked up a hamstring injury ahead of India's tour of South Africa.

Rohit, who was recently named as the vice-captain in Tests after Ajinkya Rahane's prolonged poor performances with the bat, sustained a hamstring injury during a recent net practice session in Mumbai.

While it remains to be seen whether the 34-year-old can return in time to lead India in the ODI's, Gautam Gambhir meanwhile believes Rohit's injury is a body blow to the team, particularly, after his stunning performances against England, earlier this year.

The Nagpur born batsman racked up a total of 368 runs in four games, at a healthy average of 52.57. Rohit finished the series as the second-highest run-scorer, and it was on the same tour that he managed to score his first Test century on foreign soil.

And due to decisive performances like these, Gambhir feels Rohit's absence could be a crucial factor in the upcoming tour of South Africa.

"It's a big blow for India and the way he batted in England, he would have like to go, South Africa, as he wouldn't want to miss a Test while being in good form. He was just appointed as a vice-captain so it's a massive blow,” Gambhir was quoted as saying, as per a report from Crictracker.

In the meanwhile, Gujarat batsman Priyank Panchal has been named as Rohit's replacement, and Gambhir feels it's a good opportunity for the young gun to stake his claim in the playing XI.

"Great opportunity for the youngster to pick up this opportunity and make the country proud,” he added.

Meanwhile, in Rohit Sharma's absence, it remains to be seen who will open the innings alongside Mayank Agarwal, who has been in good form lately, after scoring a match-winning century against New Zealand at home.

India's squad for South Africa Tests: Virat Kohli (Captain), Priyank Panchal, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj