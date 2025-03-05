Gautam Gambhir, the head coach of team India, spoke at the press conference following their win over Australia, securing their spot in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final.

In response to a journalist's inquiry regarding the performance of Rohit Sharma, the captain of India, head coach Gautam Gambhir gave a considered response. Rohit was strongly supported by Gambhir, who commended him for leading by example. Additionally, he emphasized Virat Kohli's excellent performance against Australia in the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final. The squad won thanks in large part to Kohli's outstanding innings, which helped them win under extreme duress.

Gautam Gambhir spoke to the media at a press conference following India's triumph against Australia in the semi-final in Dubai. Gambhir swiftly defended the captain after a journalist voiced reservations about Rohit Sharma's batting form during this occasion.

The head coach commended Rohit for his aggressive style during the powerplay, which helped establish the team's batting momentum. He also took the opportunity to challenge the journalist, stressing that the team management assesses a player's contribution based on their overall impact, not just their statistics.

"If your captain is batting at such a tempo, it just gives a very good signal to the dressing room that we want to be absolutely fearless and courageous. You guys evaluate through runs but we evaluate through impact. This is the difference that you evaluate by stats but we evaluate by impact," Gambhir said.

"You guys (journalists and experts) just see the numbers and averages. But as a coach of a team, we don't see the numbers and averages. If a captain leads the way we want to play our cricket, there is nothing better for a dressing room," he added.

Rohit Sharma has not yet made a notable score in the ongoing Champions Trophy. In the semi-final against Australia, the Indian captain scored 28 runs off 29 balls before being dismissed by the young left-arm spinner, Cooper Connolly.

When asked about Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir praised him highly, calling him phenomenal. Gambhir highlighted Kohli's remarkable skill in strategizing and successfully executing run-chases, which distinguishes him from other players.

"He (Virat Kohli) is a phenomenal ODI player, plans his innings and chases really well," said Gambhir.

Virat Kohli once again showcased his remarkable batting skills during a vital run-chase, scoring 84 runs off 98 balls to guide India to the final. Kohli's innings was marked by a strategic approach, steering clear of unnecessary risks and concentrating on building runs through singles and doubles, with just 5 boundaries in his innings.

India's triumph over Australia secured their spot in the final of an ICC tournament for the third time in a row, underscoring their dominance in international cricket. This accomplishment further cements India's status as a powerhouse in the cricketing arena.

In addition to their current success, India had previously made it to the finals of the ODI World Cup 2023 and the T20 World Cup 2024. Despite a heartbreaking defeat in the 2023 World Cup final, India rebounded to clinch victory in the T20 World Cup 2024 final, demonstrating their resilience and determination on the global stage.

Also read| IND vs AUS Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli's dressing room chat before India's semifinal win goes viral - Watch