Gautam Gambhir opens up on his fight with Virat Kohli in IPL 2013, says 'I like that contest'

Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli came face to face in one of the Indian Premier League's (IPL) most controversial moments of all time. Both skippers of their respective franchises Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had a verbal spat which got everybody talking.

Although, in a recent chat with Jatin Sapru, Gambhir revisited the fight, saying that he was completely okay with it after a young Kohli lost his temper following his dismissal at the hands of Laxmipathy Balaji in IPL 2013.

Speaking on Jatin Sapru's youtube channel, Gambhir said, "That's OK, I am absolutely fine with it and I expect him to be like that. I am like that. I like that contest, I like people who are competitive. MS Dhoni is a competitor in his own way, Virat is a competitor in his own way."

The cricket turned commentator also highlighted that being the captain of the team, sometimes players don't think of their personal relationships, but instead focusing doing what's best for the team.

"Sometimes when you are leading the side, you have to do it even if you don't want to do it because you want your team to play the way you want. As a leader, sometimes you are not thinking about personal relationships with the other guy [but] just because you are leading a team, you have to do it," Gambhir added.

The 40-year-old also highlighted that despite the verbal spat, there was nothing personal against Kohli, while going on to laud the former Indian skipper for his 'fitness'.

"That's why there was nothing personal [then] and there never will be personal against Virat Kohli. And I say it again and again that what he's achieved, I am absolutely not surprised. That's the kind of player he was when we saw him early but what he's transformed into, I think from a fitness point of view and the way he's worked on his skills is tremendous," he stated.

While Gambhir will be seen mentoring Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the upcoming IPL season, Virat will be seen with RCB, but not as a skipper, instead as a player as Faf du Plessis will captain the Bengaluru-based franchise.