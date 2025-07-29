Gautam Gambhir engages in ugly verbal spat with Oval pitch curator ahead of 5th Test match against England

Several videos and pictures of an ugly verbal spat between India head coach Gautam Gambhir and the chief pitch curator at The Oval, Lee Fortis, are doing the rounds on social media.

Ahead of the 5th and final Test match against England, India head coach Gautam Gambhir has engaged in a heated verbal spat with the chief pitch curator at The Oval, Lee Fortis. India is set to lock horns with England in the last Test match at the venue, starting Thursday, July 31. Coming back to the confrontation, it all started during India's practice session on Tuesday when Gambhir had a fierce altercation with Lee regarding the practice facilities. After Lee stepped away, Gambhir animatedly pointed a finger and mouthed a couple of words.

After this, India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak came forward and took Lee away and had a brief conversation with him. Gambhir again pointed a finger towards Lee and furiously said, ''You don't tell us what to do.''

Later, India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate also joined Kotak during his conversation with Lee, while Gambhir continued to make his point from the other end. Lee also said a few words to Gambhir before eventually leaving the spot.

However, Lee was later quizzed about the entire situation, but he chose to remain tight-lipped and said, ''It's not my job to be happy with him. I don't know, you have to ask him.''

Recent verbal spat between India and England

This dramatic encounter came after situations between players of India and England had boiled over in the last Two Tests in Manchester and the Lord's. It got started with skipper Shubman Gill screaming at Zak Crawley in the last Session of Day 3 of the third Test. Later, a dramatic situation arose in the last Session of Day 5 of the previous game, when two Indian batters were near their centuries and the English skipper was repeatedly asking them to end the game in a draw by shaking hands.

Meanwhile, England are currently leading the 5-match Test series by 2-1 and India will aim to win the upcoming game at The Oval to level the series 2-2.