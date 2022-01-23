Team India has 'fear of losing'? Gautam Gambhir makes BIG claim after dismal South Africa tour

Surely a forgettable series as Team India could not manage a single series win in South Africa. They lost the Test seris 2-1 and then went on to lose the ODI series as well. Currently, with the third and final ODI going on at Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town on Sunday, the Men in Blue will be looking to sign off with a consolation win.

As Team India look to salvage pride by winning Sunday's dead-rubber, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir has criticized the team's strategy and lashed out at them for playing on 'reputations'.

"Fear of losing. You don't play on reputations. Cricket isn't played on reputations. It is played in the middle. Many people say that India's top-4 or top-5 is very explosive and very experienced. But the way you play in the middle is the only way to determine results", Gambhir said while speaking on Star Sports.

However, the two-time World Cup winner urged the side and said small contributions also need to be valued which would be very essential in winning series as well as ICC tournaments.

"We need to look beyond the fear of losing and the fear of own performance, that 'I shouldn't get out, I should score runs'. We need to value small contributions as well, not only from team management but from all perspectives. Unless you give value to them, you will only remain stats-driven and numbers-driven. And that doesn't win you series and ICC tournaments. Only a combination of everything will win you big tournaments," the now cricket pundit said.

As for the third clash, the visitors won the toss and opted to field first. The Proteas have lost six wickets, but have put on a 260+ score at the time of writing.