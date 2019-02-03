Gautam Gambhir comes to the rescue of army veteran begging in Delhi

Cricketer Gautam Gambhir Saturday urged the Ministry of Defence to help a man, claiming to be war veteran after he spotted him begging in Connaught Place here.

The ace cricketer posted a picture of the man on Twitter and said that he could not get support from the Army due to "technical reasons".

Thanks @adgpi for explaining in detail how they have taken care of Mr Peethabaran. From his hip replacement surgery to a monthly grant from Rajya Sainik Board, they have assisted him like their own. Grateful. Thanks @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/SVG8w1FMjM February 2, 2019

"He's Mr Peethambaran, who served in the Indian Army in 1965 &1971 wars which can be verified by his ID. He claims due to technical reasons he can't get support from d Army," Gambhir tweeted.

"I'd urge @adgpi @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD to intervene as he is begging at A block Connaught Place," he said in the tweet.

Responding to the tweet, the defence ministry assured a "quick and complete" response.

"We appreciate the concern raised by you and assure that the response will be quick and complete. @adgpi," the defence spokesperson tweeted.