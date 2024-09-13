Twitter
HomeCricket

Cricket

Gautam Gambhir calls this Indian player 'Shahenshah', it's not Rohit, Dhoni, Yuvraj, Bumrah, Sachin

Gautam Gambhir recently participated in a lighthearted game where he assigned movie-inspired nicknames to some of India's cricket superstars.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 05:30 PM IST

Gautam Gambhir calls this Indian player 'Shahenshah', it's not Rohit, Dhoni, Yuvraj, Bumrah, Sachin
File Photo
Renowned former Indian opener and current head coach, Gautam Gambhir, recently engaged in a light-hearted activity during the Delhi Premier League. He playfully assigned movie-inspired nicknames to some of India's cricket superstars, adding a fun twist to the event.

Among his selections, Gambhir bestowed the title of "Shahenshah" (King of Kings) upon star batter Virat Kohli. Other intriguing choices included labeling Sachin Tendulkar as "Dabang" (Fearless), Jasprit Bumrah as "Khiladi" (Player), and Yuvraj Singh as "Badshah" (King).

Gambhir did not hesitate to use self-deprecating humor, humorously referring to himself as the "Angry Young Man." Interestingly, Gambhir highlighted the significance of Jasprit Bumrah's role, declaring, "The player is more important than all of these." Additionally, he bestowed the title of "Mr. Perfectionist" upon Rahul Dravid, dubbed Sourav Ganguly as "The Tiger," and referred to the recently retired Shikhar Dhawan as "Gabbar."

In the meantime, the head coach has also discussed his relationship with former India captain Kohli, noting that they both share a calm demeanor and have mutual respect for one another.

"What kind of relationship do I share with Virat Kohli... I think it is between two mature individuals. On the field, everyone has got the right to fight for their own team, for their own jersey, and want to come back in a winning dressing room. But, at the moment, I think you are representing India and representing 140 crore Indians and I am sure we are going to be on the same page and try and make India proud. I share a very good relationship off the field and we will continue to do that. But yes, to make it more public what kind of a relationship [we have] I think it is between two individuals," he earlier said.

India will next be seen in action against Bangladesh in a two-match Test series. This will also mark Gautam Gambhir's debut as India's head coach in a Test match.

