Gautam Gambhir and Anurag Thakur praise Neeraj Chopra for breaking national record in javelin throw

Neeraj Chopra

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur and former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir lavished praise on "golden boy" Neeraj Chopra after the star thrower created a new national record on Tuesday.

Neeraj Chopra, India's Olympic gold medallist, set a new national record and finished with a silver medal with a throw of 89.30 meters at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland. Neeraj bettered his own previous national record of 88.07 meters which he had set in Patiala in March last year.

"Golden Great @Neeraj_chopra1 does it again! Neeraj Chopra threw 89.30 meters at Paavo Nurmi Games to create a new National Record! Absolutely THRILLED You`ve got to see his throw," Anurag Thakur tweeted.

"The golden boy has done it again! New national record. Great going #NeerajChopra," Gautam Gambhir tweeted.

The 24 year old Indian made a statement of intent with his opening throw, measuring an impressive 86.92m. He then recorded 89.30m in his second attempt, bettering his own previous personal best and national record of 88.07m, set at the Indian Grand Prix 3 in March last year.

However, the Indian failed to log a legitimate attempt in his next three throws before registering 85.85 with his final attempt. His second throw, however, was enough for a silver medal finish, an olympics.com report said.