Not winning 2011 ODI World Cup, Gary Kirsten reveals his toughest challenge as India coach

Before becoming a successful coach, Kirsten had a stellar career as a player for South Africa. Over a decade, he amassed 7,289 runs in 101 Tests, including 21 centuries, and 6,798 runs in 185 ODIs with 13 tons. His personal bests were 275 in Tests and 188 not out in ODIs.

When you think of India's 2011 ODI World Cup victory, a few names immediately come to mind: MS Dhoni for that iconic six, Gautam Gambhir for his gritty innings, and Yuvraj Singh, the undisputed player of the tournament. The man behind the scenes, however, was coach Gary Kirsten, a former South African opener whose strategic genius often went unnoticed.

The team's success from 2007 to 2013, which included three ICC titles, was a testament to his quiet but effective guidance. Yet, when asked about his biggest coaching challenge at a recent Yugen Infra event in New Delhi on August 6, Kirsten gave a surprising answer. It wasn't the pressure of a World Cup final, but a specific Test match moment involving an unlikely hero.

The Unlikely Hero: Ishant Sharma

Kirsten revealed that his greatest challenge was getting Ishant Sharma, a tail-ender, to bat in the nets and then face 48 crucial balls to secure a Test victory for India. "The biggest challenge was getting Ishant Sharma to come down to the nets with his bat and pads and then to get him to face 48 balls in a Test match against Australia with VVS Laxman to win the Test match," he stated, as per News18.

He added, "That was a highlight for me to work on his batting. I really enjoyed that from a leadership perspective because he didn’t think he could bat, and he still can’t bat that well. But we kind of helped him get through that Test match and do really well in it."

The match Kirsten was referring to was a memorable Test in Mohali in 2010. Chasing 216, India were in deep trouble at 124 for eight. Ishant joined VVS Laxman, and together they stitched an 81-run partnership for the ninth wicket. Ishant's resilient 31 from 92 balls provided crucial support to Laxman, who remained unbeaten on 73 as India scraped home by a single wicket. It was a victory born not just from skill, but from the belief and hard work instilled by Kirsten.

