Garba x Cricket: Fans recreate Arshdeep Singh-inspired steps mocking Pakistani players | WATCH

CRICKET
A viral video features a group of boys creatively performing Garba using Arshdeep Singh's gestures, which he used to mock Pakistani player in the Asia Cup 2025. Check it out.
Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh made headlines in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025 for mocking Pakistani players, who openly did provocative gestures during their matches with the Men in Blue. To counter their gestures, Arshdeep created his own gestures to mock Pakistan, especially Haris Rauf. Now, these gestures have inspired many cricket fans, that a few even merged them into dance steps and used them while playing Garba during Navaratri.
गजब का डांस स्टेप ईजाद कर दिया अर्शदीप ने— Bahubali (@Bahubalii_India) October 3, 2025
हैलो हैरिस रऊफ आ गया स्वाद #arshdeep #arshdeepsingh #HarisRauf pic.twitter.com/3TbRCDDFxr
The viral clip features two boys creatively choreographing their dance, taking a brutal dig at Pakistan for their unsporting gesture during the recently concluded continental tournament. Not only were Haris Rauf's gestures mocked, but also Abrar Ahmed's signature 'head tilt' celebration was mocked by these boys.
India scripted history in Asia Cup 2025 by winning the title for a record nine times. The Men in Blue remained unbeaten throughout the tournament and won all their seven games, including three against Pakistan. In the Final, India defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets in the last over thriller. However, the continental tournament made headlines for controversies during IND vs PAK matches rather than cricket.
Apart from this, the women's team of India will also be facing Pakistan on October 5 in the ongoing ICC World Cup. It will be interesting to see whether fans see the same high drama during the contest just like the men's game.