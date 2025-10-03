Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Want to live longer? Stop these 5 unhealthy habits before 40

Garba x Cricket: Fans recreate Arshdeep Singh-inspired steps mocking Pakistani players | WATCH

Festive boost! Navratri sales skyrocket, see HIGHEST record in over 10 years, know which sectors were big hit

Meet boAt's new CEO Gaurav Nayyar, who worked as COO at Aman Gupta's company, his salary hits new high, will now earn...

At least 9 dead, several injured after a bomb blast in Pakistan's Peshawar, here's what we know so far

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Varun Dhawan takes biggest paycheck of Rs..., here's how much Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf receive

Meet 19-year-old law student, who turned to entrepreneurship with homegrown bakery, earned Rs 400000 in only 6 months by…, her name is…

Will India continue to avoid handshake with Pakistan in Women's Cricket World Cup? BCCI breaks silence

Patriot teaser: Mohanlal, Mammootty reunite after 17 years; Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara also star in espionage thriller

Nita Ambani's ethnic fashion rules at Falguni Pathak's Navratri Dandiya night, pics go viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Want to live longer? Stop these 5 unhealthy habits before 40

Want to live longer? Stop these 5 unhealthy habits before 40

Garba x Cricket: Fans recreate Arshdeep Singh-inspired steps mocking Pakistani players | WATCH

Garba x Cricket: Fans recreate Arshdeep Singh-inspired steps mocking Pakistan

Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan hint at 'person' targeting Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with…: 'Someone else's insecurity...'

Janhvi Kapoor, Varun hint at 'person' targeting Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Garba x Cricket: Fans recreate Arshdeep Singh-inspired steps mocking Pakistani players | WATCH

A viral video features a group of boys creatively performing Garba using Arshdeep Singh's gestures, which he used to mock Pakistani player in the Asia Cup 2025. Check it out.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 12:27 PM IST

Garba x Cricket: Fans recreate Arshdeep Singh-inspired steps mocking Pakistani players | WATCH
In the Asia Cup 2025, Arshdeep Singh mocked Pakistani players for their provocative gestures
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh made headlines in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025 for mocking Pakistani players, who openly did provocative gestures during their matches with the Men in Blue. To counter their gestures, Arshdeep created his own gestures to mock Pakistan, especially Haris Rauf. Now, these gestures have inspired many cricket fans, that a few even merged them into dance steps and used them while playing Garba during Navaratri.

Watch the viral clip:

The viral clip features two boys creatively choreographing their dance, taking a brutal dig at Pakistan for their unsporting gesture during the recently concluded continental tournament. Not only were Haris Rauf's gestures mocked, but also Abrar Ahmed's signature 'head tilt' celebration was mocked by these boys.

Team India's journey in Asia Cup 2025

India scripted history in Asia Cup 2025 by winning the title for a record nine times. The Men in Blue remained unbeaten throughout the tournament and won all their seven games, including three against Pakistan. In the Final, India defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets in the last over thriller. However, the continental tournament made headlines for controversies during IND vs PAK matches rather than cricket.

Apart from this, the women's team of India will also be facing Pakistan on October 5 in the ongoing ICC World Cup. It will be interesting to see whether fans see the same high drama during the contest just like the men's game.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral video: Alia Bhatt's fan goes rough, forcefully holds her…, actress’ reaction wins the internet: 'Why people blame Jaya Bachchan'
Viral video: Alia Bhatt's fan goes rough, forcefully holds her…, actress’s react
YouTuber Wasim Akram arrested for allegedly spying for ISI, Pak High Commission
YouTuber Wasim Akram arrested for allegedly spying for ISI, Pak High Commission
Taslima Nasreen’s Durga Puja post sparks row; Javed Akhtar counters with Ganga-Jamni culture, details here
Taslima Nasreen’s Durga Puja post sparks row; Javed Akhtar counters, says...
USA Cricket becomes first ICC member board to file for bankruptcy: Know the reason
USA Cricket becomes first ICC member board to file for bankruptcy: Know reason
Heart attack symptoms: 5 silent signs that may appear in your jaw, neck and back
Heart attack symptoms: 5 silent signs that may appear in your jaw, neck and back
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE