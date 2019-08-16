Ganeshan Periyasamy's superb death bowling helps Chepauk Super Gillies lift 2nd TNPL title

Defending 14 runs in the last over, fast bowler Ganeshan Periyasamy's brilliant spell ensured that Chepauk Super Gillies’ win the 4th edition of TNPL. In a low scoring thriller, they edged out Dindigul Dragons by 12 runs.

Ganeshan Periyasamy was the pick of the bowlers, taking five for 15 runs which ensured that CSG could defend its 126-8 scored in 20 overs. Dindigul Dragons could only manage 114-9 in their stipulated overs giving CSG their second TNPL titled.

“It was a phenomenal game. At the halfway stage I had doubts about what I had done at the toss. Periyasamy was outstanding, Sasidev's contribution was superb too. We had to strike, we didn't have any other go and everything fell in place,” said a delighted CSG captain Kaushik Gandhi.

Playing his first season, the 25-year-old ‘Slinger from Salem’ has undoubtedly turned out to be a show stealer, ending up with the most number of wickets, 21. It was also the highest haul in the season by any bowler in four years, with the previous best being 17 wickets by left-arm spinner Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore for CSG in 2017. “It was a great experience. The victory was because of my teammates. My mentality is only to win, even when I was playing tennis-ball cricket,” said Periyasamy, who got both the player of the match and player of the tournament.

Earlier, Uthirasamy Sasidev propped up CSG after they had lost half the side by the 11th over with just 55 runs on the board. The 26-year-old left-hander’s 33-ball 44 (1 four, 3 sixes) and his 61-run partnership off 48 balls with Murugan Ashwin for the sixth wicket was the only highlight of the innings. The duo was instrumental in helping CSG notch 49 runs in the last five overs. CSG’s Powerplay score of 27-3 was their lowest Powerplay score in TNPL, their earlier lowest being 28-4 against Lyca Kovai Kings last year.