Gandhi–Mandela Trophy: India vs South Africa Test at Eden Gardens set for historic moment before first ball

The Gandhi–Mandela Trophy is set to create history at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens before the first ball is bowled. A special pre-match ceremony will celebrate the shared legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, highlighting the spirit of unity between India and South Africa in Test cricket.

South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma, is set to face Shubman Gill’s India at Eden Gardens in Kolkata for the first Test, commencing on November 14. This Test series between India and South Africa consists of two matches, with the second match scheduled to take place in Guwahati starting November 22.

Historic moment in Kolkata's Test match between India and South Africa

Before the first ball is bowled in the City of Joy, a historic moment is on the horizon. The significance lies in the toss. The trophy for this series is named the Gandhi-Mandela Trophy, honoring Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, two iconic freedom fighters from their respective nations. So, what makes this occasion particularly special? A unique coin will be used for the toss.

This special coin features Gandhi’s image on one side and Mandela’s on the other. It serves as a fitting tribute to two nations that share numerous ideals and have both fought for their freedom. This act transcends the realm of cricket, symbolizing the enduring legacy of these two remarkable leaders and the global respect they have earned.

The connection between Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela

It is important to note that Gandhi’s journey for freedom began in South Africa when he was ejected from a train for traveling in a first-class compartment designated for whites. Mandela, who endured 27 years in prison for opposing the racist regime, became South Africa’s first black president in 1994. Throughout his life, Mandela often lauded Gandhi and his principles in relation to the African National Congress (ANC) movement.

South Africa’s Test performance at Eden Gardens

South Africa returns to Eden Gardens after a 15-year hiatus. Their last visit ended in a defeat by an innings, and they also faced a loss in 2004. In 1996, they achieved victory in their inaugural Test match in Kolkata. However, they have not won a Test series in India since 2000 and have not secured a Test win on Indian soil since 2010. During their last visit, India completed a whitewash against them.

