'Game's gone too long...': Former Australia star proposes major rule change for ODI cricket

Twitter
Headlines

How to start and monеtizе YouTubе channеl for bеginnеrs?

Tata Sons planning massive push to digital arm, planning to invest over Rs 83000000000 in…

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2024: Registration begins, check how to apply

White paper debate in Lok Sabha: FM Sitharaman says UPA put 'family first', left India in 'dire straits' in 2014

Threads tests Instagram-like save posts feature

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kaagaz 2 trailer: Satish Kaushik seeks justice for daughter with Anupam Kher, fans react on late actor's last film

Ravindra Jadeja responds to father's allegations against wife Rivaba, calls it an attempt to....

How to start and monеtizе YouTubе channеl for bеginnеrs?

9 things women can do to grow their wealth

10 cricketers who joined politics

10 animals with stunningly beautiful skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

Kaagaz 2 trailer: Satish Kaushik seeks justice for daughter with Anupam Kher, fans react on late actor's last film

This actress belonged to rich family, was then forced to work as maid, worked with many superstars, she is..

Bhakshak review: Bhumi Pednekar, Aditya Srivastava's memorable performances barely salvage this imperfect tale of abuse

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Game's gone too long...': Former Australia star proposes major rule change for ODI cricket

In recent times, there has been growing skepticism about the relevance of ODIs, given the surging popularity of T20 matches.

article-main

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 03:48 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former Australian batter, Aaron Finch, believes that One Day International (ODI) matches should be reduced to 40 overs per side in order to rekindle interest in the format. In recent times, there has been growing skepticism about the relevance of ODIs, given the surging popularity of T20 matches. 

During a recent discussion, Finch highlighted that teams currently bowl only 11 or 12 overs per hour in ODI matches, resulting in a sluggish over rate that has caused spectators to lose interest. He further expressed concern that cricket fans may eventually dismiss ODI games as mere glorified T20s. Consequently, Finch proposes that a 40-over format could be advantageous for the future of the sport.

"I think it goes to 40 overs, I'd love to see that," Finch said on ESPNcricinfo. "In England, they used to have the pro-40 and that was a huge competition. I think the game's gone too long, in my opinion. The speed that the teams bowl their 50 overs is so slow, it's down around 11 or 12 overs/hour and that's not acceptable. People will argue that maybe it's a glorified T20 game but it's about the crowds."

However, former Australian cricketer Callum Ferguson expressed his skepticism regarding the suggestion, yet he acknowledged that a 40-over format could potentially prove advantageous for less competitive teams.

"I am not quite sold on that for every series. I think when you've got the big dogs all playing against each other, I still think the 50-over game's electric, and the ebbs and flows are wonderful but when they are so one-sided, when you've got the West Indies... who are trying to fight their way back into the World Cup, they are so off the track, I think 40 overs might suit that type of series, it might bring them closer together," he said in the same interaction.

For a considerable period, particularly since the introduction of T20 cricket in the early 2000s, the future of ODIs has been shrouded in uncertainty.

While the initial excitement surrounding the emergence of this new format captivated spectators, ODIs managed to maintain their popularity in other arenas. However, the past decade has witnessed a surge in franchise-based T20 leagues across the globe, leading to a growing preference for T20 cricket.

Simultaneously, concerns have been raised by former players and captains, such as Steve Waugh, who expressed their worries last year regarding the dwindling attendance at ODI games. They pointed fingers at players who prioritize financial gains by opting for these leagues instead of participating in ODIs, consequently attracting spectators towards the T20 format.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Not Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, these actors were Imtiaz Ali's original choices for Jab We Met

Meet actor who made debut as child artist, was set to be superstar, got 40 film offers at once, one mistake ended career

Teddy Day 2024: 5 unique ideas to celebrate with your partner

DNA Verified: Is govt providing Rs 1.6 lakh benefit to girls under PM Ladli Laxmi Yojana? Know truth

Meet only Indian actor who owns Rs 800-crore home, has house in Switzerland, Rs 3-crore watch collection, is worth...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her New Year getaway with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra; see photos

From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE