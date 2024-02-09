'Game's gone too long...': Former Australia star proposes major rule change for ODI cricket

In recent times, there has been growing skepticism about the relevance of ODIs, given the surging popularity of T20 matches.

Former Australian batter, Aaron Finch, believes that One Day International (ODI) matches should be reduced to 40 overs per side in order to rekindle interest in the format. In recent times, there has been growing skepticism about the relevance of ODIs, given the surging popularity of T20 matches.

During a recent discussion, Finch highlighted that teams currently bowl only 11 or 12 overs per hour in ODI matches, resulting in a sluggish over rate that has caused spectators to lose interest. He further expressed concern that cricket fans may eventually dismiss ODI games as mere glorified T20s. Consequently, Finch proposes that a 40-over format could be advantageous for the future of the sport.

"I think it goes to 40 overs, I'd love to see that," Finch said on ESPNcricinfo. "In England, they used to have the pro-40 and that was a huge competition. I think the game's gone too long, in my opinion. The speed that the teams bowl their 50 overs is so slow, it's down around 11 or 12 overs/hour and that's not acceptable. People will argue that maybe it's a glorified T20 game but it's about the crowds."

However, former Australian cricketer Callum Ferguson expressed his skepticism regarding the suggestion, yet he acknowledged that a 40-over format could potentially prove advantageous for less competitive teams.

"I am not quite sold on that for every series. I think when you've got the big dogs all playing against each other, I still think the 50-over game's electric, and the ebbs and flows are wonderful but when they are so one-sided, when you've got the West Indies... who are trying to fight their way back into the World Cup, they are so off the track, I think 40 overs might suit that type of series, it might bring them closer together," he said in the same interaction.

For a considerable period, particularly since the introduction of T20 cricket in the early 2000s, the future of ODIs has been shrouded in uncertainty.

While the initial excitement surrounding the emergence of this new format captivated spectators, ODIs managed to maintain their popularity in other arenas. However, the past decade has witnessed a surge in franchise-based T20 leagues across the globe, leading to a growing preference for T20 cricket.

Simultaneously, concerns have been raised by former players and captains, such as Steve Waugh, who expressed their worries last year regarding the dwindling attendance at ODI games. They pointed fingers at players who prioritize financial gains by opting for these leagues instead of participating in ODIs, consequently attracting spectators towards the T20 format.