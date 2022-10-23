'Game can be cruel and unfair': PCB chief Ramiz Raja reacts to Pakistan's loss in opening game against India

PCB chief Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), took to social media to express his delight with the Pakistan team's effort in their four-wicket loss to Team India in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup.

On Sunday, India defeated Pakistan by four wickets in their Group 2, Super 12 encounter at the famous Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), thanks to an explosive half-century by star batsman Virat Kohli and a century stand with Hardik Pandya.

"A classic! You win some you lose some and as we all know this game can be cruel and unfair . #TeamPakistan couldn't have given more with bat and ball. Very proud of the effort!," tweeted Raja.

Put to bat first, Pakistan scored 159/8 in 20 overs. Shan Masood (52) and Iftikhar Ahmed (51) both struck half-centuries, but Pakistan continued to lose wickets. Masood and Ahmed's 76-run stand proved significant for Pakistan.

Hardik Pandya (3/30) and Arshdeep (3/32) excelled with the ball for India. Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar both took a wicket.

India was reduced to 31/4 in less than seven overs while chasing 160. Virat and Hardik then began to rebuild the game, going on a 113-run stand. Pandya was out for 40, but Virat finished unbeaten on 82 off 53 balls with six fours and four sixes to lead his team to a four-wicket victory.

Virat got the 'Man of the Match' for his knock. With this win, India is at top of Group 2 with two points.

