‘Gambhir will rotate’: Morne Morkel hints at India’s Playing XI vs West Indies for Lucknow T20I

India are back in T20I action after their Asian Games 2026 triumph, with bowling coach Morne Morkel’s latest comments adding an interesting twist to the team’s Playing XI selection.

After successfully defending Asian Games gold, Team India are set to lock horns with West Indies in the first T20I match of the 5-match series on Tuesday, October 6. Ahead of the high-voltage game, India's bowling coach Morne Morkel hinted at a possible new combination of players to give rest to experienced players. Yes, you read it right! Morkel said that the decision on the Playing XI will be taken by the head coach, Gautam Gambhir, the selectors, and the captain.

Morne Morkel hints at India’s rotation plan

While addressing a pre-match press conference on Monday, Morkel said, ''I'm pretty sure, you know, Gautam will look to rotate. I mean, as I said, that is up to the selectors and the coach and the captain in terms of the playing XI, or which playing XI will be the best to win a game for India in our next World Cup. And that has always been the main focus.''

What did Morkel say about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

He also talked about young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and his training ahead of the series. ''We all know the talent of Vaibhav. I think the more time he spends in this environment with the quality players, the more time he trains at this standard, will only be great for his cricket. And if he's not getting that game time, he's still on a bus, in the dugout, in the hotel with guys with a lot of experience. And I think with him sharing that sort of dressing room and talking through guys, just actually watching how the guys go through their processes and how they set up innings will be key for him,'' he added.

Morkel explains how Vaibhav can learn from experienced players

Morkel said that he believes that such exposure can help young players learn, grow and develop for 'fantastic' growth in their careers. ''And I'm a big believer that sometimes, if you put guys in the right environment and they can ask the right questions and they can observe. So I always challenge them. I said, ' Watch what this guy is doing in training'. How does he face his first 15 balls? When we get to stuff, what sort of game plan does he come up with? And for any young player, whether he gets game time or that game time is a little limited, it's still our job to make sure these guys learn, and ask questions. I think that for me is a fantastic growth sort of mind map,'' Morkel further said.

Meanwhile, the T20I side of India is set to shift its focus towards the 5-match series against West Indies, just three days after clinching gold at the Asian Games 2026.