The clip featured a post-match interview where 22-year-old Kohli had just won his first-ever Player of the Match award.

Star Indian cricket star, Virat Kohli, couldn't help but burst into laughter when he stumbled upon his post-match interview from 2011, a whole 14 years ago. In the clip, a young Kohli is seen proudly accepting his very first IPL Player of the Match award after scoring a solid 56 runs off just 38 balls against the Delhi Daredevils (now known as Delhi Capitals).

At just 22 years old, he truly lit up the stage in front of his home crowd in Delhi, playing a key role in helping the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) chase down a target of 162, all while forming a great partnership with Chris Gayle. But what really made him chuckle years later wasn't the impressive innings itself, but rather the things he said during that post-match interview.

"To be honest, I did not plan to bat like that. But when I started to hit the ball well, I took charge from Chris. That was the plan in the middle so that he could play himself in, and I could go for my shots because I was hitting it well," he said in the old interview.

Upon hearing this, the seasoned batter smiled at his previous remarks and felt a sense of embarrassment. He acknowledged his misunderstanding at the time and recognized the influence of social media in allowing fans to revisit old interviews and dissect them.

"I don't even know what I said. You guys brought it here from somewhere. Chris could play himself in? Waah! Galat fehmi dekh lo (Look at the misunderstanding)! Since the social media boom, fans have started analysing players' quotes, which has become way too twisted," he said on '18 Calling 18' on JioHotstar.

Kohli reacting to his first IPL MOTM interview where he talked about being the aggressor while playing with Chris Gayle.

had a good laugh, made fun of himself watching that 14-yr-old interview.

This guy is the funniest of all, man. https://t.co/0EOjQf39Ch — K. (@Lifefkdup) April 9, 2025

In the ongoing season, the 36-year-old has showcased his exceptional talent by scoring 164 runs in four innings, achieving two fifties at an impressive strike rate of 154.70. As the Royal Challengers Bengaluru gear up to take on the Delhi Capitals at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday, all eyes are on Virat Kohli as he stands on the cusp of yet another remarkable milestone.

If Kohli manages to score a minimum of 50 runs in the upcoming match, he will etch his name in the record books as the first Indian and only the second player globally (after David Warner) to achieve 100 T20 half-centuries. Additionally, with a total of 13,050 T20 runs in 403 matches, he has solidified his position as one of the top players in the world, becoming just the fifth player overall and the first Indian to surpass the 13,000-run mark in T20 cricket.

Moreover, the batting maestro currently boasts an impressive tally of 998 boundaries (720 fours and 278 sixes) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). With just two more boundaries needed to reach the coveted 1,000 mark, Kohli is on the verge of making history as the first player to achieve this milestone in the tournament's illustrious history.

Also read| 'Always be a Thala fan...': Ambati Rayudu hits back at trolls over MS Dhoni remarks