AUS vs SA: Adam Zampa equals unwanted bowling record in ODIs, details inside

'Playing finals against SL will be...': Irfan Pathan takes brutal dig at Pakistan after Asia Cup elimination

Empowering financial independence through stock market education: A chat with Sooraj Singh Gurjar, Founder, MD of GTF

'Ye maa ka role...': Shah Rukh was confused if Deepika Padukone could play his mom in Jawan as they shot Besharam Rang

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna pen heartfelt notes on 'angrez puttar' Aarav's 21st birthday: 'It's time to hand over...'

'Gajab': Suryakumar Yadav full of praise for Ruturaj Gaikwad after 'special' 220-run knock, 7 sixes

Suryakumar Yadav was full of praise for his India teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad who smashed 220 runs against Uttar Pradesh, including 7 sixes in an over.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 07:34 PM IST

Suryakumar Yadav was full of praise for his India teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad who smashed 220 runs against Uttar Pradesh in the quarterfinal of Vijay Hazare Trophy on Monday. Gaikwad only helped Maharashtra reach the semifinals of VHT 2022, but he also hit 7 sixes in an over, becoming the first and only batsman to do so. 

The 25-year-old was on receiving end of some much-deserved praise from Suryakumar, who has been in red-hot form himself. SKY took to Instagram and posted a video of Gaikwad's stunning knock on his story. 

'Gajab' wrote Surya on his story, alongside a red heart, while he also wrote 'Special' with a flurry of emojis to describe the knock from Ruturaj Gaikwad. 

READ| Why Ruturaj Gaikwad shared his MoM Award with Rajvardhan Hangargekar, despite hitting 7 sixes in an over

Hailing from Mumbai himself, Suryakumar would know all about Gaikwad, who is from Pune. Perhaps if SKY was not playing for India, he would have been playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, but thankfully, he is with the Indian team, and has been unplayable of late. 

The Mumbai Indians (MI) stalwart scored a century recently, helping India win the 2nd T20I against New Zealand. Suryakumar has also been at the top of ICC's T20I rankings since the T20 World Cup 2022. 

Talking about Gaikwad, his 220-run inning included 10 boundaries and an incredible 16 sixes, joint-most alongside Rohit Sharma by any player, during a List-A match. 

READ| Riyan Parag smashes 174 in 116 balls in Vijay Hazare Trophy, RR's Marvel-inspired tweet goes viral

It was also the Pune-born opener's Maiden List-A double hundred, while he also scored the joint-most runs in an over during a List-A match (42). With Maharashtra's win over Uttar Pradesh, they have set up a clash against Assam in the semifinals of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022. 

Suryakumar meanwhile will be playing in the third ODI between India and New Zealand in Christchurch, with the Men in Blue needing a win to level the series, in which they are currently trailing the hosts 0-1. 

