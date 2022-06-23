'Gabbar is back': Fans react to Shikhar Dhawan's viral video as he hits the nets

Shikhar Dhawan shares glimpses of his nets session, fans say 'Gabbar is back'

Former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan seems to be enjoying his time away from the cricket field however, on Thursday, 'Gabbar' as he is fondly called by his fans took to social media and shared some glimpses of his recent net session with his fans.

The southpaw was overlooked for the recent five-game series against South Africa, with selectors instead opting for relative newcomers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan with regulars Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul sidelined.

Dhawan also missed out on selection for the upcoming white-ball tour of the United Kingdom, which commences with two matches against Ireland, followed by the tour of England.

This, despite him having another stellar IPL 2022 campaign with Punjab Kings (PBKS), wherein he scored 460 runs in 14 games for Punjab Kings.

Despite the snub, Dhawan appears to be in good spirits as he took to the nets, and in his own words, cricket 'brought a smile on his face'.

Sharing a picture and a video of himself sweating it out in the nets, Dhawan appears unfazed by the recent developments and is willing to put in the hard yards to force himself back into contention for the Indian team.

After the veteran left-hander share his video, his fans on Instagram flooded the comments section as many users got nostalgic because they wanted Dhawan back in Team India.

Recently, legendary Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar was quizzed about Dhawan's chances of making India's squad for the T20 World Cup, to which he had a no-nonsense reply.

"No. I don't see his name popping up. If it had to pop up, it would have been in this squad. A lot of guys have gone to England and he could have been in this squad. If he is not in this squad, I don't see him ending in the mix (for T20 World Cup)," Gavaskar told Star Sports.