Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has strongly criticized the national men's team for their disappointing performance against England in the first of the three Tests in Multan. Kaneria expressed his disbelief at Pakistan's lackluster showing, stating that England seemed to have orchestrated Pakistan cricket's demise in Multan by amassing over 800 runs.

Pakistan made an unfortunate piece of history by becoming the first team in Test cricket to lose after scoring 550 runs in their first innings. Despite posting 556 runs on the board, Pakistan was outdone by England, who declared at 823/7. In the second innings, Pakistan suffered a batting collapse and were bowled out for 220, resulting in an innings defeat by 47 runs.

In a recent video on his YouTube Channel, the 43-year-old Kaneria expressed his frustration and disappointment with Pakistan's dismal performance, particularly criticizing the bowlers for their lack of direction and effectiveness.

"Aaj Pakistan cricket team ka janaaza nikal gaya. Matlab ki kya hee bola jaaye. Jis tarah ki cricket kheli hai Pakistan ne, ya toh woh cricket khelna chod de, ya khelni hai toh youngsters ko leke aa jaaye. I don't understand ki bola kya jaaye. Kab tak is tarah se dekhte rahenge, yeh kya log hain. Saadhe 800 run kha gaye. Mera toh gaaliyan dene ko dil kar raha hai. Humne bhi Pakistan ki home series kheli hai aur dead wickets par bowling ki hai. Kahan gayi hamaari reverse swing, Kahan gaye hamaare bouncer?"

Kaneria criticized Babar Azam for his inability to score on a wicket as flat as the one in Multan. Kaneria expressed his disappointment, stating:

"Babar Azam ki log baat kar rahe hain, Babar Azam sahab, ek pitch jahan ball kuch bhi nahin kar raha hai, wahan aap thumke laga rahe ho. Kya kar raha hai bhai, kab cricket khelna seekhega. Aur hamaare log usko king bana rahe hain. Kahan ka king hai?"

Shan Masood's captaincy position is currently under scrutiny following his sixth consecutive defeat. Reports suggest that his leadership abilities are being closely evaluated.

