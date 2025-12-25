'Fully ready for 2027': Virat Kohli's childhood coach makes big World Cup claim after star batter's 131 in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Virat Kohli’s dominant 131 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy has sparked fresh World Cup 2027 buzz, with the India star’s childhood coach claiming he is “fully ready” for the global event. Kohli’s form, fitness and hunger impressed ahead of the mega tournament.

After a 15-year hiatus, India's veteran player Virat Kohli made a stunning return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy. During the run chase against Andhra Pradesh on December 24 at the BCCI's Center of Excellence in Bengaluru, the ‘Chasemaster’ Kohli scored a century behind closed doors. Although the match wasn't aired live, there was significant buzz surrounding Kohli's comeback to domestic white-ball cricket. His childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, has deemed him fit for the 2027 ODI World Cup after his match-winning 131, calling him the most dependable batter in India's ODI squad.

“He is in brilliant form. He batted very well and ensured Delhi’s victory. He played domestic cricket after a long time, but still performed exceptionally well. He is the most consistent player in the Indian team and is fully ready for the World Cup,” Sharma told ANI.

Kohli, alongside Rohit Sharma, has stepped away from Test and T20 formats. He will continue to participate in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as he prepares for the three-ODI series against New Zealand next month. However, his return to M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has been postponed. The stadium has not received the necessary government approvals to host a cricket event since the tragic incident during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) victory celebrations, which resulted in 11 fatalities and numerous injuries.

Also read| Virat Kohli creates history in List A cricket on domestic return, joins Sachin Tendulkar in exclusive club

On December 24, Rishabh Pant opted to bowl first after winning the toss against Nitish Kumar Reddy's Andhra Pradesh. Ricky Bhui's impressive 122 off 105 balls propelled Andhra Pradesh to a total of 298/8, despite wickets falling around him. Bhui's innings included eleven fours and seven sixes. Reddy got off to a start but was dismissed for 23 runs off 21 balls. Simarjeet Singh was the standout bowler for Delhi, taking five wickets, while Navdeep Saini was the most expensive, conceding 79 runs in 10 overs, and Prince Yadav claimed three wickets.

Kohli had to step in to bat in the first over of the run chase after Arpit Rana was dismissed for a two-ball duck by Nitish Reddy. The run chase began with a bang thanks to Kohli and Priyansh. Arya scored 74 runs off 44 balls, hitting seven fours and five sixes. Kohli reached his fifty in just 39 balls, and together, Arya and Kohli put together a partnership of 113 runs for the second wicket.

Kohli was accompanied in the middle by Nitish Rana. Shaik Rasheed missed a catch at covers off Satyanarayana Raju's bowling, preventing Kohli from being dismissed in the nineties. The 37-year-old took 83 balls to reach his century. Kohli continued to play aggressively. From 101 deliveries, he scored 131 runs. He struck three sixes and 14 fours during his innings.

Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma made their returns to domestic cricket with style. The two legends of Team India, who are now focused solely on ODI cricket, showcased that they are well-prepared for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Rohit put on a remarkable display, scoring 155 runs off just 94 balls, which included 18 fours and nine sixes.

Also read| Rohit Sharma unleashes carnage in Vijay Hazare Trophy with 62-ball century, his fastest in List A cricket