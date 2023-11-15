Headlines

Full list of records broken by Virat Kohli in IND vs NZ 2023 World Cup semi-final clash

Virat Kohli has entered the record books by smashing his 50th century in One-Day Internationals.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 07:22 PM IST

The highly anticipated first semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is currently underway at the prestigious Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, featuring a thrilling clash between India and New Zealand. In a strategic move, India won the toss and elected to bat first, resulting in a remarkable display of dominance by the Indian batters against the Kiwi bowlers.

The explosive start was ignited by the talented Rohit Sharma, who once again showcased his exceptional skills, setting the stage for an exhilarating innings. Following in his footsteps, the renowned Virat Kohli took charge, propelling the Indian team forward and achieving a monumental milestone of his own - his 50th ODI hundred.

In a display of sheer brilliance, Virat Kohli exhibited his unparalleled talent, leaving spectators in awe and solidifying his position as the true king of the sport. His remarkable innings came to a close after scoring an impressive 117 runs off just 113 balls, including nine fours and two sixes. Not only did he contribute significantly to the team's score, but he also shattered numerous records, cementing his status as the sole player to achieve certain world records.

Most ODI centuries 

On his 35th birthday at the iconic Eden Gardens, Virat Kohli achieved a remarkable feat by scoring his 49th ODI century, matching the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most ODI hundreds in history. However, Kohli's extraordinary innings against New Zealand not only propelled him to equal Tendulkar's record but also propelled him into the realm of cricketing immortality as the sole batsman to reach the incredible milestone of 50 ODI centuries.

Most runs in a single edition of World Cup

Virat Kohli currently holds the prestigious position of being at the top of the list for the most runs in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. His remarkable performance has earned him a staggering total of 711 runs, with an impressive average of 101.57 and a strike rate of 90.68. Notably, he has achieved this feat by scoring three centuries and five fifties.

In addition to this remarkable achievement, Virat has also shattered another record previously held by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin's record for the most runs in a single edition of the World Cup, which stood at 673 runs in the 2003 edition, has now been surpassed by Virat.

3rd highest run-scorer in ODI cricket

Prior to the match against New Zealand, Virat Kohli held the position of the fourth-highest run-scorer in the history of One Day International (ODI) cricket. However, he has now surpassed Ricky Ponting, securing the title of the third-highest run-scorer in ODIs. Ponting's remarkable record stood at 13,704 runs, while Virat has now amassed an impressive total of 13,794 runs.

First batsman to hit 700 runs in an edition of ICC Cricket World Cup

With an astounding number of runs accumulated throughout the tournament, Virat has etched his name in history as the first ever batsman to surpass the 700-run mark in a single edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup. 

Eight 50+ scores in ODI World Cups

Kohli has made history by becoming the first player to achieve more than seven fifty-plus scores in ODI World Cups. His eighth such score was achieved at Wankhede. Tendulkar (2003) and Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (2019) hold the second position, with seven fifty-plus scores each in the tournament. In the 2019 World Cup, both Rohit and David Warner managed to hit six fifty-plus scores.

