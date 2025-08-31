'Fulcrum of the Indian batting line-up': PM Narendra Modi pens heartfelt letter to Cheteshwar Pujara after retirement

PM Modi praised Pujara for reminding the world of the beauty of Test cricket in an era dominated by shorter formats like T20s. He highlighted Pujara’s temperament, concentration, and ability to bat long hours, calling him the fulcrum of the Indian batting line-up.

Former Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara posted a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his announcement of retirement from all forms of cricket on August 24. PM Modi extended his congratulations to Pujara for his remarkable career. Pujara made his Test debut for India on October 9, 2010, accumulating a total of 7195 runs in 103 matches with an average of 43.61, which includes 16 centuries. His last appearance for India was in the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia.

PM Modi commended Pujara for his outstanding contributions to Indian cricket, highlighting his appreciation for Test cricket in a time when T20 formats are prevalent. He praised Pujara’s temperament and consistency in scoring runs for the national team.

The Prime Minister also underscored Pujara’s vital role in India’s series win against Australia during the 2018-19 tour, where he was awarded player of the series. Pujara shared PM Modi’s letter on X, expressing his honor in receiving a letter from the Honourable Prime Minister.

"I was honoured to receive a letter of appreciation on my retirement from our Honourable Prime Minister. The warm sentiments expressed are much appreciated. While I venture into my second innings, I cherish every memory on the field, and all the love and appreciation I have received. Thank you Sir," Pujara wrote on X.

Modi spoke about Pujara's dedication to red-ball cricket, even as shorter formats take precedence in today's game.

PM Modi’s full letter to Pujara

“In an age dominated by shorter formats of cricket, you were a reminder of the beauty of the longer format of the game. Your unflappable temperament and ability to bat long hours with great concentration made you the fulcrum of the Indian batting line-up. Your outstanding cricketing career is dotted with moments of remarkable skill and resolve, especially in challenging conditions overseas,” Modi wrote in the letter.

“For example, fans will always remember instances like the Tests in Australia, when you laid the foundation for India’s historic first-ever series win on Australian soil! Standing tall against one of the most potent bowling attacks, you showed what it meant to shoulder responsibility for the team,” the letter went on.

“Your passion for the game was also reflected in the fact that even while being an international cricketer, you made it a point to play first-class cricket, whether it was for Saurashtra or abroad. Your long association with Saurashtra cricket and your contribution to putting Rajkot on the cricketing map will remain a source of immense pride for every youngster in the region,” added PM Modi.

Pujara participated in 103 Test matches and 5 One-Day Internationals. He was never selected for a T20I. As a right-handed batsman, he excelled as a Test specialist, amassing 7195 runs in red-ball cricket with an impressive average of 43.60. His record features 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries.

