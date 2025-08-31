Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Fulcrum of the Indian batting line-up': PM Narendra Modi pens heartfelt letter to Cheteshwar Pujara after retirement

Delhi to Meerut in 30 minutes? Namo Bharat, Meerut Metro to soon make it reality, check key details

Fitness influencer shares 7 lessons after losing 25 kg in 4 months, viral post inspires internet

Who is Cai Qi? Powerful CCP leader, a confidant of Xi Jinping, who met PM Modi at SCO Summit in China

Ravichandran Ashwin takes big career step, registers for foreign T20 league's auction after IPL retirement

PM Modi attends SCO Summit in China's Tianjin; exchanges warm handshake with President Xi Jinping

Watch: Pakistan’s Mohammad Haris loses cool, smashes bat in frustration during tri-series game against UAE

After PM Modi's meeting with Xi Jinping, Chinese expert blasts Donald Trump over 50 percent tariffs: 'Stealing people's...'

Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari OTT Release: Date, time, where to watch online

Viral video: Bengaluru professor’s hip-hop dance on ‘Muqabla’ earns him nickname ‘Mechanical Jackson’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Fulcrum of the Indian batting line-up': PM Narendra Modi pens heartfelt letter to Cheteshwar Pujara after retirement

PM Narendra Modi pens heartfelt letter to Cheteshwar Pujara after retirement

Delhi to Meerut in 30 minutes? Namo Bharat, Meerut Metro to soon make it reality, check key details

Delhi to Meerut in 30 mins? Namo Bharat, Meerut Metro to launch soon

Fitness influencer shares 7 lessons after losing 25 kg in 4 months, viral post inspires internet

Fitness influencer shares 7 lessons after losing 25 kg in 4 months, viral post i

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'Fulcrum of the Indian batting line-up': PM Narendra Modi pens heartfelt letter to Cheteshwar Pujara after retirement

PM Modi praised Pujara for reminding the world of the beauty of Test cricket in an era dominated by shorter formats like T20s. He highlighted Pujara’s temperament, concentration, and ability to bat long hours, calling him the fulcrum of the Indian batting line-up.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 31, 2025, 08:16 PM IST

'Fulcrum of the Indian batting line-up': PM Narendra Modi pens heartfelt letter to Cheteshwar Pujara after retirement
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Former Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara posted a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his announcement of retirement from all forms of cricket on August 24. PM Modi extended his congratulations to Pujara for his remarkable career. Pujara made his Test debut for India on October 9, 2010, accumulating a total of 7195 runs in 103 matches with an average of 43.61, which includes 16 centuries. His last appearance for India was in the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia.

PM Modi commended Pujara for his outstanding contributions to Indian cricket, highlighting his appreciation for Test cricket in a time when T20 formats are prevalent. He praised Pujara’s temperament and consistency in scoring runs for the national team.

The Prime Minister also underscored Pujara’s vital role in India’s series win against Australia during the 2018-19 tour, where he was awarded player of the series. Pujara shared PM Modi’s letter on X, expressing his honor in receiving a letter from the Honourable Prime Minister.

"I was honoured to receive a letter of appreciation on my retirement from our Honourable Prime Minister. The warm sentiments expressed are much appreciated. While I venture into my second innings, I cherish every memory on the field, and all the love and appreciation I have received. Thank you Sir," Pujara wrote on X.

Modi spoke about Pujara's dedication to red-ball cricket, even as shorter formats take precedence in today's game.

PM Modi’s full letter to Pujara

“In an age dominated by shorter formats of cricket, you were a reminder of the beauty of the longer format of the game. Your unflappable temperament and ability to bat long hours with great concentration made you the fulcrum of the Indian batting line-up. Your outstanding cricketing career is dotted with moments of remarkable skill and resolve, especially in challenging conditions overseas,” Modi wrote in the letter.

“For example, fans will always remember instances like the Tests in Australia, when you laid the foundation for India’s historic first-ever series win on Australian soil! Standing tall against one of the most potent bowling attacks, you showed what it meant to shoulder responsibility for the team,” the letter went on.

“Your passion for the game was also reflected in the fact that even while being an international cricketer, you made it a point to play first-class cricket, whether it was for Saurashtra or abroad. Your long association with Saurashtra cricket and your contribution to putting Rajkot on the cricketing map will remain a source of immense pride for every youngster in the region,” added PM Modi.

Pujara participated in 103 Test matches and 5 One-Day Internationals. He was never selected for a T20I. As a right-handed batsman, he excelled as a Test specialist, amassing 7195 runs in red-ball cricket with an impressive average of 43.60. His record features 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries.

Also read| 'No shoulder to cry on': Former India coach recalls Mohammed Siraj’s painful stay in 'five-star jail' hotel room after father’s passing

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
PM Modi speaks to Ukraine's Zelenskyy, reaffirms commitment to peaceful settlement of conflict
PM Modi speaks to Ukraine's Zelenskyy
Meet woman, law graduate, daughter of Army man, who cleared UPSC exam without any coaching , secured AIR... in second attempt, she is from...
Meet woman, law graduate, daughter of Army man, who cleared UPSC exam without...
PM Modi gets Xi Jinping's preferred Hongqi car for commute during China visit, know all about it
In China, PM Modi gets Xi Jinping's preferred Hongqi car, know all about it
Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan film crew member attacked in Prayagraj, FIR filed
Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan film crew member attacked in Prayagraj
Struggling with baby weight? Gynaecologist shares 5 simple tips for postpartum weight loss
Struggling with baby weight? Gynaecologist shares 5 simple tips for postpartum w
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE