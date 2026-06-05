FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Exploring Alternative Approaches to Addiction Recovery Through Meditation and Community Support

Exploring Alternative Approaches to Addiction Recovery Through Meditation and Co

Tamil Nadu News: Annamalai Breaks Silence On Quitting BJP, States Reason For Submitting Resignation

Tamil Nadu News: Annamalai Breaks Silence On Quitting BJP, States Reason For Submitting Resignation

The Odyssey: IMAX advance bookings for Christopher Nolan's Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway film to open in India on this date

The Odyssey: IMAX bookings for Christopher Nolan film to open early in India

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government? Details here

How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government?

Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan, 90s' superstar looks visibly broken at producer's last rites

Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan

Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual journey set trends

Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual

HomeCricket

CRICKET

‘Front half of the car was under a truck’: Australia World Cup-winning skipper recounts frightening accident after IPL 2026 final

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has revealed details of a terrifying accident he experienced shortly after the IPL 2026 final. The World Cup-winning skipper recounted the frightening ordeal, shedding light on the incident and how he managed to avoid a potentially more serious outcome.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 05, 2026, 06:13 PM IST

‘Front half of the car was under a truck’: Australia World Cup-winning skipper recounts frightening accident after IPL 2026 final
Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke. (Courtesy: Skysports)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Michael Clarke, the former Australian cricket captain and now a familiar voice in the commentary box, recently shared a harrowing story from his time at the IPL 2026 finals in Ahmedabad. Just as the high-energy tournament wrapped up, Clarke found himself in a life-threatening situation. On his way to the airport after the last match, Clarke's car collided with a semi-trailer and became partially stuck beneath it—a moment he says he’ll never forget.

Clarke painted a vivid picture while speaking on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast. "Honestly, it was an interesting trip home, to say the least," he admitted. He didn’t hold back about how terrifying the ordeal was, but right away, he made a point to praise the kindness and quick action of people in India. “Thank God for good people in India. That’s why I made it home safely,” he said, expressing real gratitude.

The accident itself came out of nowhere. Clarke explained that he was just a passenger that night, exhausted after the match and catching some sleep in the backseat. “I wasn’t driving. I just fell asleep after the game. Next thing I know, I wake up, and the front half of the car is wedged under a truck." He sounded shaken even in retelling it.

Also read| Who is Rumesh Tharanga? Former cricket prospect who surpassed Neeraj Chopra's javelin mark with massive 92.62m throw

The details were grim. According to Clarke, the truck’s brake lights weren’t working. His driver misjudged the distance in the dark and crashed right into the back of the massive semi. “The car’s certainly written off,” Clarke confirmed. He emphasized how lucky he was, saying he got away with a few bruises, but he genuinely feared for his driver. “I definitely think he suffered a break in his leg,” Clarke said, his concern obvious. The driver was not only hurt but also upset and frightened, which struck a chord with Clarke—especially since the man was driving a company car, not his own.

Amidst the chaos, what really stood out to Clarke was the immediate help he received from bystanders and officials. Locals rushed to the scene, and BCCI representatives wasted no time in following up with both him and the driver, checking on their well-being. “Everyone at the BCCI has been incredible. They’ve kept checking in on both of us. I’m extremely grateful for that,” he said.

Accidents like this happen all the time, Clarke admitted, but waking up to find himself trapped under a truck jolted him like nothing else. The shock stuck with him. He credits the good people around him for helping him get out relatively unscathed, and he didn’t take their support for granted—not for a moment.

Also read| 'Respect match situations': Gautam Gambhir warns Rishabh Pant, confirms India's No. 3 batter for Afghanistan Test

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Exploring Alternative Approaches to Addiction Recovery Through Meditation and Community Support
Exploring Alternative Approaches to Addiction Recovery Through Meditation and Co
Supreme Court denies bail to YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra accused of spying for Pakistan: 'No compromise with national security'
SC denies bail to YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra accused of spying for Pakistan
The Odyssey: IMAX advance bookings for Christopher Nolan's Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway film to open in India on this date
The Odyssey: IMAX bookings for Christopher Nolan film to open early in India
‘Front half of the car was under a truck’: Australia World Cup-winning skipper recounts frightening accident after IPL 2026 final
Australia World Cup-winning skipper recounts frightening accident after IPL 2026
IMD Weather Update: Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Kerala and Karnataka; Check full forecast
IMD Weather Update: Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Kerala
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government? Details here
How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government?
Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan, 90s' superstar looks visibly broken at producer's last rites
Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan
Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual journey set trends
Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual
Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, Bengaluru entrepreneur with freedom fighter roots, met superstar because of THIS person
Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, has freedom fighter roots
Aamir Khan to marry GF Gauri Spratt? Know all about superstar's net worth, education, family, previous marriages
Aamir Khan to marry GF Gauri Spratt? Know all about superstar's net worth
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement