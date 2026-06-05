‘Front half of the car was under a truck’: Australia World Cup-winning skipper recounts frightening accident after IPL 2026 final

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has revealed details of a terrifying accident he experienced shortly after the IPL 2026 final. The World Cup-winning skipper recounted the frightening ordeal, shedding light on the incident and how he managed to avoid a potentially more serious outcome.

Michael Clarke, the former Australian cricket captain and now a familiar voice in the commentary box, recently shared a harrowing story from his time at the IPL 2026 finals in Ahmedabad. Just as the high-energy tournament wrapped up, Clarke found himself in a life-threatening situation. On his way to the airport after the last match, Clarke's car collided with a semi-trailer and became partially stuck beneath it—a moment he says he’ll never forget.

Clarke painted a vivid picture while speaking on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast. "Honestly, it was an interesting trip home, to say the least," he admitted. He didn’t hold back about how terrifying the ordeal was, but right away, he made a point to praise the kindness and quick action of people in India. “Thank God for good people in India. That’s why I made it home safely,” he said, expressing real gratitude.

The accident itself came out of nowhere. Clarke explained that he was just a passenger that night, exhausted after the match and catching some sleep in the backseat. “I wasn’t driving. I just fell asleep after the game. Next thing I know, I wake up, and the front half of the car is wedged under a truck." He sounded shaken even in retelling it.

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The details were grim. According to Clarke, the truck’s brake lights weren’t working. His driver misjudged the distance in the dark and crashed right into the back of the massive semi. “The car’s certainly written off,” Clarke confirmed. He emphasized how lucky he was, saying he got away with a few bruises, but he genuinely feared for his driver. “I definitely think he suffered a break in his leg,” Clarke said, his concern obvious. The driver was not only hurt but also upset and frightened, which struck a chord with Clarke—especially since the man was driving a company car, not his own.

Amidst the chaos, what really stood out to Clarke was the immediate help he received from bystanders and officials. Locals rushed to the scene, and BCCI representatives wasted no time in following up with both him and the driver, checking on their well-being. “Everyone at the BCCI has been incredible. They’ve kept checking in on both of us. I’m extremely grateful for that,” he said.

Accidents like this happen all the time, Clarke admitted, but waking up to find himself trapped under a truck jolted him like nothing else. The shock stuck with him. He credits the good people around him for helping him get out relatively unscathed, and he didn’t take their support for granted—not for a moment.

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