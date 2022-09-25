Search icon
From Virat Kohli to Sourav Ganguly, cricket fraternity bows down to Jhulan Goswami for a fabulous career

The Indian cricket fraternity took to social media to bid Indian women's pace legend Jhulan Goswami farewell after the third and final ODI vs England.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 10:41 AM IST

Virat Kohli on Jhulan Goswami

READ: ICC Congratulates Jhulan Goswami for having a outstanding career

Many cricketers and administration figures took to Twitter on Saturday to bid Jhulan farewell and congratulate her on a legendary career. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Women took to Twitter to bid farewell to the legendary bowler. 

"Records galore A legacy to be proud of Thank you @JhulanG10 #TeamIndia," tweeted BCCI Women. 

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly also bid farewell to the pace legend, saying that she will be a role model for women players for years to come. 

"A fantastic career .. befitting that it ended on a winning note ..and she left with a good series individually ..will remain a role model for the women players for decades ahead @JhulanG10@BCCI," tweeted Ganguly. 

A lot of Indian cricketers also congratulated Jhulan on a legendary career and gave her wishes for the next phase of her life. Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli said that Jhulan inspired many girls to take up cricket as a professional sport.

Former Indian batter Mithali Raj said that Jhulan`s longevity as a fast bowler is beyond belief. 

"Her longevity as a fast bowler in women`s cricket is beyond belief. We have played together since our Under-19 days & @JhulanG10's commitment to the game & her eternal optimism are lessons for all. The Indian jersey will miss you. Best wishes for your future endeavours, Jhulu," tweeted Mithali.

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya bid farewell to the legend, tweeting, "Congratulations on a glorious career @JhulanG10 Such an inspiration to the entire nation with all your achievements. Wishing you a happy retirement."

Goswami finished with 44 wickets in 12 Tests, 255 wickets in 204 ODIs and 56 wickets in 68 T20Is. Renuka Singh's four wickets, Rajeshwari Gayakwad`s two-wicket haul and an all-round effort from Women in Blue helped India give Jhulan Goswami a series-winning farewell as they bundled out hosts for 153 in the third ODI against England at Lord`s ground on Saturday, winning the game by 16 runs.

READ: PAK vs ENG 4th T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs England 4th T20I in Karachi 

Earlier, India had set a target of 170 runs for England after being bundled out for 169. Smriti Mandhana (50), Deepti Sharma (68) scored brilliant half-centuries to help India reach a respectable score. 

Kate Cross (4/26) was the leading bowler for England. Jhulan bagged two wickets in her last outing and was dismissed for a golden duck. She is the most successful bowler in ODIs and international cricket as a women's player. She has also shown quite a lot of capability with her bat, scoring 1,924 runs in international cricket with three fifties.

