From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma - Find out most popular cricketers on Twitter in India

When it comes to cricket, Indians go crazy. That's one reason why IPL is among the most popular T20 leagues in the world, and why cricketers in India command an almost godlike status. The craze for cricket is unparalleled and that's why it's also the most talked-about sport on social media.

One platform, where fans of cricket often engage in conversation, be it serious debates or funny banter, is Twitter. Since the cricketing action goes on for all of the 365 days, fans keep talking about it all the time. Furthermore, whenever Team India plays, or IPL comes around, the conversations are even more intense.

You'd be surprised to know that there were around 96.2 million tweets made by Indians related to cricket in the calendar year 2021 to 2022. And from January 1 last year, to the same date in 2022, among tweets that were related to cricket, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were among the most mentioned Twitter handles in India, as per the data from Twitter India.

Unsurprisingly, former Team India skipper Virat Kohli, who remains one of the most popular faces in Indian cricket was the most mentioned, followed by Chennai Super Kings, and MS Dhoni.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) feature at number 4, while current Team India skipper Rohit Sharma rounds up the top five.

While Rohit and Virat have featured for India throughout the year, it's surprising to see CSK and MS Dhoni feature so highly on the list despite the fact that Dhoni doesn't play for India anymore and only featured in the IPL for a span of two months in 2021.

Coming to the most trending hashtags in cricket in the calendar year 2021 to 2022, #WhistlePodu is on top, followed by #IPL2021 and #TeamIndia.

Meanwhile, #Yellove and #MSDhoni round up the top five and unsurprisingly again, three of the top five most mentioned hashtags are related to CSK, who won their fourth IPL title under MS Dhoni and have the most followers among all IPL teams on Twitter.