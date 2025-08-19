From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 star players who played in previous edition of Asia Cup but are not part of squad in 2025

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ahead of Bigg Boss 19, a look at what former international contestants are doing now

Bigg Boss 19: Swara Bhasker to join Salman Khan at premiere episode for THIS special segment? Here's what we know | Exclusive

Jacqueline Fernandez turns up heat in sleek bodycon dress: SEE PICS

India, Japan, China, Germany, France, countries adopting hydrogen trains for...

Who is Varun Gupta? IIT graduate who leaked Intel secrets to Microsoft, was fined Rs...

Step inside Ameesha Patel's luxurious South Mumbai house: M.F. Husain paintings, 300-400 expensive designer bags corner and...

Tejasswi Prakash to Aly Goni: 7 Bigg Boss contestants who took home paychecks in crores

Mithun Chakraborty STRONGLY REACTS to West Bengal government's protest to The Bengal Files: 'Iss mein objectionable...' | Exclusive

Why INDIA bloc picked B Sudershan Reddy as Vice-Presidential candidate? Know 5 key reasons

NEET PG 2025 Result: When will NBEMS declare results? Check steps to download, direct link here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ahead of Bigg Boss 19, a look at what former international contestants are doing now

Ahead of Bigg Boss 19, a look at what former international contestants are doing

Bigg Boss 19: Swara Bhasker to join Salman Khan at premiere episode for THIS special segment? Here's what we know | Exclusive

Bigg Boss 19: Swara Bhasker to join Salman Khan at premiere episode?

Jacqueline Fernandez turns up heat in sleek bodycon dress: SEE PICS

Jacqueline Fernandez turns up heat in sleek bodycon dress: SEE PICS

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeCricket

CRICKET

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 star players who played in previous edition of Asia Cup but are not part of squad in 2025

Below is the list of popular Indian players who were a part of the squad but are missing in the 2025 edition of the Asia Cup. The last one will shock you.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 19, 2025, 04:54 PM IST

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 star players who played in previous edition of Asia Cup but are not part of squad in 2025
List of big players who played the previous edition of the Asia Cup but are missing in the 2025 season.

TRENDING NOW

The 17th edition of the Asia Cup is all set to commence on September 9 and is scheduled to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The upcoming tournament will be played in the T20I format, unlike its previous edition, which was played in the 50-over format. This time, eight teams, including India, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, Bangladesh, Oman, UAE, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, will feature in the tournament. For the upcoming 19-match tournament, the BCCI announced Team India's squad on Tuesday, amid much anticipation, with Suryakumar Yadav as captain and Shubman Gill as vice-captain.

 

However, Team India's squad for the Asia Cup doesn't have several big names who were a part of the team in the previous edition in 2023, which India won. Check out the list of 5 such players who are missing in this edition's squad.

 

Rohit Sharma

 

Popularly known as Hit-Man, Rohit Sharma led the Indian side in the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup. However, Rohit is not a part of the Indian squad in this edition as he announced his T20I retirement after lifting the 2024 World Cup last year.

 

Virat Kohli

 

Similar to Rohit, Virat Kohli will also not be seen playing the Asia Cup 2025 as he also announced his retirement from the shortest format of the game after last year's World Cup triumph. However, Kohli is still a part of India's ODI squad and is expected to play the upcoming 3-match series against Australia in October.

 

Rishabh Pant

 

The wicketkeeper batter is currently down with a fractured foot after sustaining an injury during the 4th Test against England in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He even missed the 5th and final Test match in the series. Ahead of Team India's squad announcement, it was already clear that Pant would miss the upcoming Asia Cup and the selectors would look for his replacement in the team.

 

Ravindra Jadeja

 

One of India's most successful and reliable all-rounders will also not be seen in the Asia Cup 2025. Ravindra Jadeja also joined Rohit and Virat in announcing T20I retirement after the World Cup victory last year, which is why India will be relying on all-rounders like Shivam Dube and Tilak Varma in the Asia Cup 2025.

 

Shreyas Iyer

 

The name of the star batter is not only missing from the main squad but also from the reserves, despite being a strong contender for a spot in the team. It is believed that Shubman Gill's spot in the squad led to the omission of Iyer's name from the list.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
From Shahrukh Khan son Aryan Khan to Shweta Bachchan daughter Navya Nanda: Bollywood star kids who didn’t pursue acting
From Shahrukh Khan son Aryan Khan to Shweta Bachchan daughter Navya Nanda: Bolly
Meet Rachita Ram, Kannada star who is winning hearts as a villain in Rajinikanth’s Coolie, she is also known as dimple queen
Meet Rachita Ram, Kannada star who is winning hearts as a villain in Rajinikanth
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani urges India's youth to be leader in this area: 'We must now fight for...'
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani urges India's youth to be leader in this area: '
MS Dhoni to become Team India's head coach? Ex-India star makes BIG claim
MS Dhoni to become Team India's head coach? Ex-India star makes BIG claim
Divya Khossla says she 'lived in a slum' to witness other side of living: 'Wanted to understand...'
Divya Khossla says she 'lived in a slum' to witness other side of living
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE