From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 star players who played in previous edition of Asia Cup but are not part of squad in 2025

The 17th edition of the Asia Cup is all set to commence on September 9 and is scheduled to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The upcoming tournament will be played in the T20I format, unlike its previous edition, which was played in the 50-over format. This time, eight teams, including India, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, Bangladesh, Oman, UAE, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, will feature in the tournament. For the upcoming 19-match tournament, the BCCI announced Team India's squad on Tuesday, amid much anticipation, with Suryakumar Yadav as captain and Shubman Gill as vice-captain.

However, Team India's squad for the Asia Cup doesn't have several big names who were a part of the team in the previous edition in 2023, which India won. Check out the list of 5 such players who are missing in this edition's squad.

Rohit Sharma

Popularly known as Hit-Man, Rohit Sharma led the Indian side in the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup. However, Rohit is not a part of the Indian squad in this edition as he announced his T20I retirement after lifting the 2024 World Cup last year.

Virat Kohli

Similar to Rohit, Virat Kohli will also not be seen playing the Asia Cup 2025 as he also announced his retirement from the shortest format of the game after last year's World Cup triumph. However, Kohli is still a part of India's ODI squad and is expected to play the upcoming 3-match series against Australia in October.

Rishabh Pant

The wicketkeeper batter is currently down with a fractured foot after sustaining an injury during the 4th Test against England in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He even missed the 5th and final Test match in the series. Ahead of Team India's squad announcement, it was already clear that Pant would miss the upcoming Asia Cup and the selectors would look for his replacement in the team.

Ravindra Jadeja

One of India's most successful and reliable all-rounders will also not be seen in the Asia Cup 2025. Ravindra Jadeja also joined Rohit and Virat in announcing T20I retirement after the World Cup victory last year, which is why India will be relying on all-rounders like Shivam Dube and Tilak Varma in the Asia Cup 2025.

Shreyas Iyer

The name of the star batter is not only missing from the main squad but also from the reserves, despite being a strong contender for a spot in the team. It is believed that Shubman Gill's spot in the squad led to the omission of Iyer's name from the list.