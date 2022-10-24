From Virat Kohli to Ravindra Jadeja: Indian cricket fraternity extends Diwali wishes to fans

Team India wishes there fans a Happy Diwali

The Indian men's cricket team will celebrate Diwali 2022 at the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Sydney. On Monday, a slew of sports stars, including Virat Kohli, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, and Yuzvendra Chahal, took to social media to wish their fans a Happy Diwali as the entire country celebrates the festival.

After a night full of celebrations, the Indian Cricket team will be in Sydney today. Men in Blue started their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with a thrilling four-wicket win against Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday. Indian Cricket Team will now play Netherlands in Sydney on Thursday. Today team will celebrate Diwali at the team hotel.

This year, Diwali is being observed on October 24, which is a Monday. The five-day celebrations begin with Dhanteras and are concluded with Bhai Dooj. On the third-day people collectively participate and partake in the celebrations of Diwali or Deepavali.

Sunday’s hero vs Pakistan, Virat Kohli wished his followers a happy Diwali by posting a story on Instagram.



Deepak Hooda, the team’s all-rounder, also wished Happy Diwali.

Yuzvendra Chahal took to social media to wish his fans a happy Diwali. "Wish you love, light, prosperity and tons of happiness this Diwali", Chahal wrote on Twitter.

शुभ दीपावली। pic.twitter.com/WSsdt6Xd6K October 24, 2022

India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also shared Diwali wishes.

Legendary Australian pacer Brett Lee also took to social media to wish his fans on Diwali.

