Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

From Virat Kohli to Ravindra Jadeja: Indian cricket fraternity extends Diwali wishes to fans

Virat Kohli, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, and Yuzvendra Chahal took to social media to wish their fans a Happy Diwali.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 24, 2022, 07:59 PM IST

From Virat Kohli to Ravindra Jadeja: Indian cricket fraternity extends Diwali wishes to fans
Team India wishes there fans a Happy Diwali

The Indian men's cricket team will celebrate Diwali 2022 at the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Sydney. On Monday, a slew of sports stars, including Virat Kohli, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, and Yuzvendra Chahal, took to social media to wish their fans a Happy Diwali as the entire country celebrates the festival. 

After a night full of celebrations, the Indian Cricket team will be in Sydney today. Men in Blue started their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with a thrilling four-wicket win against Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday. Indian Cricket Team will now play Netherlands in Sydney on Thursday. Today team will celebrate Diwali at the team hotel.

This year, Diwali is being observed on October 24, which is a Monday. The five-day celebrations begin with Dhanteras and are concluded with Bhai Dooj. On the third-day people collectively participate and partake in the celebrations of Diwali or Deepavali.

Sunday’s hero vs Pakistan, Virat Kohli wished his followers a happy Diwali by posting a story on Instagram.


Deepak Hooda, the team’s all-rounder, also wished Happy Diwali.

Yuzvendra Chahal took to social media to wish his fans a happy Diwali. "Wish you love, light, prosperity and tons of happiness this Diwali", Chahal wrote on Twitter.

 

 

India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also shared Diwali wishes.

Legendary Australian pacer Brett Lee also took to social media to wish his fans on Diwali.

READ| Shoaib Akhtar hits out at umpires after controversial 'no Ball' in last over of India-Pakistan match

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Hina Khan looks stunning in colourful beachwear, shares photos from Thailand
Bengaluru floods: Heavy rains continue to batter the city; IMD predicts heavy rainfall until September 9 - In Pics
In pics: 6 times Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda proved himself as true fashion icon
Brahmastra 2: Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, 5 actors who could play Dev in Ayan Mukerji's film
The Archies, Chakda Xpress, Qala, Khufiya, Kathal: A look at upcoming films on Netflix
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Diwali 2022: Know time, significance of Muhurat trading
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.