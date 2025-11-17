From Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni, top 10 most expensive bats used by popular cricketers: Check prices here

Below is the list of the most expensive cricket bats, including MS Dhoni's iconic 2011 World Cup Final bat to Sachin Tendulkar's 2003 World Cup bat.

The craze for cricket is not limited to India; the sport has a massive following across the globe. Over the years, bats used by legendary cricketers have been auctioned for record sums. Here we have listed down the top 10 most expensive cricket bats ever sold, from MS Dhoni's 2011 World Cup Final to Virat Kohli's Test century bat.

Below is the list of the most expensive cricket bats, including MS Dhoni's iconic 2011 World Cup Final bat to Sachin Tendulkar's 2003 World Cup bat.

Sir Don Bradman's 1934 Ashes bat - This bat is the most expensive one ever sold, which was used by Sir Don Bradman during the 1934 Ashes series. It was auctioned in 2021 for a staggering price of Rs 1.9 crore.

MS Dhoni's 2011 World Cup Final bat - Mahendra Singh Dhoni's iconic innings during the 2011 World Cup Final against Sri Lanka is one of the greatest moments for Indian cricket fans. The bat, used by MSD in the match, was later auctioned for Rs 1.5 crore.

Gary Sobers' 1968 bat - Sir Garfield Sobers' bat, used in the 1968s, was auctioned in the early 2000s and was sold for Rs 1.2 crore.

Sachin Tendulkar's 2003 World Cup bat - Sachin's bat, used during the 2003 World Cup, was auctioned for Rs 1 crore in 2021.

Brian Lara's 1994 century bat - Brian Lara played an iconic innings of 375 runs against England in 1994, and the bat used in the game was auctioned for over Rs 80 lakh in 2021.

Virat Kohli's 2018 century bat - The MRF-sponsored bat was auctioned for Rs 75 lakh, which he used in the 2018 Test series against England.

Steve Smith's Ashes century bat - The bat used in the 2015 Ashes was sold for Rs 60 lakh at auction.

Kumar Sangakkara's T20 World Cup bat - The bat used by the Sri Lankan cricketer in the 2014 T20 World Cup final was auctioned for Rs 50 lakh.

ABD's 2015 century bat - AB de Villiers smashed the fastest ODI century against the West Indies in 2015, and was sold for Rs 45 lakh.

Chris Gayle's 2012 T20I World Cup bat - The bat used by the West Indies batter during the 2012 T20I World Cup was later auctioned for Rs 40 lakh.