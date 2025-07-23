From triple ton to dropped: Karun Nair's Test career hits another snag, fans react to latest snub

Nair didn't play well in the first three Test matches. His highest score was only 40 runs in the third Test's first innings. He couldn't make a big difference, which led to his removal from the starting lineup.

Karun Nair's return to Test cricket has stalled again. He's out of the team led by Shubman Gill for the important fourth Test against England. This choice follows Nair's public request for another shot. He was given three tries to show his value but didn't turn good starts into big scores. The Indian team looks different since the third Test. Sai Sudharsan replaces Nair, and injuries caused changes in the bowling. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash Deep are out, so Shardul Thakur and Anshul Kamboj will play.

Nair didn't play well in the first three Test matches. His highest score was only 40 runs in the third Test's first innings. He couldn't make a big difference, which led to his removal from the starting lineup.

The announcement of Nair's latest exclusion has gotten different reactions from fans online. Many hoped his return would be successful after eight years since his last Test match. But his poor performances have caused mixed reactions. Some understand the team's choice, and others feel bad for the batter who tried to get another chance.

Here's how fans reacted:

Disappointed not to see Karun Nair in the XI today. But with the talent pool India has, and him getting 3 chances, maybe that was it. Unfortunate, but fair. Don’t think he’ll get another go. Thank you for that unforgettable triple ton, Karun. #KarunNair July 23, 2025

Feel for Karun Nair that he's been dropped but for him to make a comeback once again from here will be very difficult.



He should feel lucky that he got to play 3 Test matches and I think maybe that was it.#KarunNair #ENGvIND #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/7dATrwhsm8 — Saabir Zafar (@Saabir_Saabu01) July 23, 2025

End of Karun Nair’s test career. Don’t know if it’s harsh. But he certainly can’t complain much having got 6 chances on great batting pitches and not being able to make it count even once. At 32-33, there’s no likelihood for more chances now. — Aditya Joshipura (@absurd_random) July 23, 2025

Vijay got just 2 tests in Aus 2019 despite having 4K runs, Abhinav got a 2 games in 2017, DK got 3 tests. Mayank, Dhawan and Vihari were never recalled test comebacks are really hard post 30 and will be judged harshly will be surprised if this mgt gives Karun Nair another chance. — Sujith V (@Sujith1727) July 22, 2025

Out of all the batters only Karun nair hasn't scored enough runs he doesn't deserve that backing

I have seen this average players whine over another average player.

Also Gill has earned a respect by taking tough call. Another tough call is to trust Anshul Kamboj. https://t.co/oEuZuCkKOB — Archer (@poserarcher) July 23, 2025

I totally endorse the decision of Gill & Gambhir to replace Karun Nair with Sai Sudharsan.



Sai was dropped after 1st Test Match while Karun played 3.



Cricket has given Karun another chance, but he failed to capitalize on it.



Sai also deserves one more chance!! pic.twitter.com/8Ah0v13THz — Dr. Kamal Suryom (@K_Suryom) July 23, 2025

Upon his return, Karun Nair was anticipated to make a significant impact. He batted at the sixth position at Headingley in Leeds during the first Test but ended up with a duck, followed by a score of 20 runs in the second innings. India excluded Sudharsan from the second and third Tests and promoted Nair to the third spot, where he managed scores of 31 and 26 (in Birmingham), and 40 and 14 (at Lord's), putting his position at risk for the fourth Test.

He was unable to transform any of his starts into substantial scores, and his dismissal in the second innings at Lord's, where he let a delivery hit his pads after shouldering arms, leading to an LBW decision, raised significant concerns regarding his technique.

It appears improbable that Karun will receive another chance in this series, and it remains uncertain whether the selectors will keep him in the squad for the upcoming home series against the West Indies.

