'From the struggles and sacrifices...': India's Champions Trophy winner announces retirement from all forms of cricket

He made his international debut for India against South Africa in 2003, followed by a memorable Test debut in 2008 against Australia where he claimed a five-wicket haul. He was part of India’s 2013 Champions Trophy-winning squad and a significant performer in the 2014 T20 World Cup.

Amit Mishra, the 42-year-old Indian leg-spinner, announced his retirement from professional cricket on Thursday, marking the end of a career that lasted over two decades. In his statement, Mishra, recognized as one of India's most reliable spinners, mentioned that his decision was mainly influenced by recurring injuries and the conviction that the younger generation should be given the opportunity to shine on the grand stage.

Throughout his career, Mishra became synonymous with determination and skill in the art of spin bowling. He etched his name in the hearts of cricket enthusiasts with his match-winning performances for India and outstanding displays in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“These 25 years of my life in cricket have been nothing short of memorable. I am deeply grateful to the BCCI, the administration, the Haryana cricket association, the support staff, my colleagues, and to my family members who were with me all this time," Amit Mishra said in his retirement statement.

"I would like to thank the fans whose love and support, whenever and wherever I played, made the journey memorable. Cricket has given me countless memories and invaluable learnings, and each moment on the ground has been a memory I’ll treasure for life," he added.

Mishra represented India in 22 Test matches, taking 76 wickets, and captured 64 wickets from 36 One Day Internationals. He also participated in 10 T20 Internationals. A classical leg-break bowler, Mishra made his Test debut against Australia in 2008, five years after his ODI debut for India against South Africa in 2003.

As Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble typically started most home matches, Mishra had to wait for his chance to earn a Test cap. His debut was a success: he achieved a five-wicket haul in the first innings and added two more wickets in the second, which turned out to be his only five-wicket haul in the traditional format.

His final competitive match was for Lucknow Super Giants during the 2024 IPL season. His international career began to slow down with the rise of Ravi Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Mishra also showed a strong interest in remaining connected to the sport through coaching and commentary.

In his outstanding first-class career, Mishra accumulated 535 wickets, along with 252 wickets in List A cricket and 285 in T20 cricket. In the IPL alone, he secured 166 wickets at an impressive average of 23.98 and a commendable economy rate of 7.36. He played for four IPL teams: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Deccan Chargers, Delhi Capitals, and LSG. He is the only bowler to have taken three hat-tricks in the IPL.

