IPL 2022 Mega Auction: From table restrictions to 'no quarantine' - Details about bidding event

Fans, 10 franchises and critics all await for February 12 and 13 when the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see the mega-auction take place in Bengaluru. As many as 590 players - 370 Indians and 220 overseas - will go under the hammer and all 10 teams will be looking to take the best players under their name.

As the date for the auction approaches, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked the franchises to confirm the names of the members who will be present for the d-day by Friday (February 4).

According to Cricbuzz, around 10 members from each franchise can be present at the event and a maximum of only eight could be at the auction table.

It is also learnt that the members who are turning up in Bengaluru won't have to serve any quarantine unless there's an overseas member taking part. The participants will have to produce a couple of negative reports of RT-PCR tests whcih were taken 72 hours prior to the auction date.

As far as overseas participation is concerned, the members, who have landed in India seven days before the auction, can take part, however, they must have undergone a seven-day quarantine period upon their arrival.

"All participants attending the auction will have to undergo 2 tests in 72 hours before 12 pm (noon) on 11th February 2022. These tests are to be preferably done between 8 am to 10 am on 9th February and 10th February, respectively. The report of the tests must be shared with the medical team," the protocols shared with the franchises read.

"All participants who have returned to India from overseas in last 15 days, will have to undergo a mandatory 7-day quarantine and after that, they must undergo COVID RTPCR test on day 8 and day 9 and return with 2 negative reports to be eligible to attend the auction," read another protocol.