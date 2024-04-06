From sniper shooting to lifting rocks, Pakistan cricketers go through military-style training ahead of T20 WC

Several videos have recently emerged on social media showing a Pakistani player receiving sniper shooting lessons from a military personnel.

The Pakistan cricket team's unique training regimen leading up to the T20 World Cup 2024 has sparked curiosity among fans on social media. Several weeks ago, it was announced that Babar Azam and his team would be participating in military-style training to enhance discipline and boost their fitness levels in preparation for the prestigious tournament. However, the unconventional drills that the Pakistan team has been engaging in during their training sessions with the army have left fans puzzled.

Activities such as sniper shooting, carrying men on their backs, and hauling stones up a hill have raised eyebrows and prompted speculation among supporters. The unexpected nature of the team's training methods has certainly captured the attention of cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

Watch:

Not sure of the source of this video, but here's an attempt on Saim Ayub's back being broken #Cricket pic.twitter.com/qKb8k6a8fM — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) April 4, 2024

Fakhar Zaman gets training to shoot by Jawaans of Pakistan Army! #PCB pic.twitter.com/zyUfXdgxmC — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) April 5, 2024

In February 2024, the former Director of Cricket for Pakistan expressed strong criticism towards the national team. During an interview on the Pakistani sports channel, A Sports, Hafeez boldly stated that the players from Pakistan lacked the necessary fitness standards required to compete at the international level.

Following Pakistan's disappointing 4-1 loss in the T20I series against New Zealand, Hafeez was relieved of his duties as Director of Cricket. Despite having a four-year contract with the team, the cricket board made the decision to terminate his position prematurely. In response, Hafeez took to Twitter to express his frustration and hinted at revealing the underlying reasons for Pakistan's poor performance in international cricket.

The Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Mohsin Naqvi, has directed the Pakistan cricketers to undergo training with the army in March and April in order to enhance their fitness levels. Addressing a group of players at a hotel in Islamabad on Tuesday, March 5, Naqvi discussed plans for a 10-day training camp during the 2024 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Expressing his disappointment with the batting skills of the Pakistani players, Naqvi emphasized the importance of focusing on strength and fitness. He highlighted the need for improvement in six-hitting abilities among the batters.

Pakistan is facing a demanding schedule leading up to the T20 World Cup 2024, including upcoming bilateral series.

