It is widely said that love knows no language, boundaries, religion and borders. The sacred bond between two people has surpassed such obstacles and set examples to many across the world. While the borders of India and Pakistan have been the hot burners ever since the two nations got Independence in 1947, many people in these two neighbouring countries have often found love on the other side. Below is the list of some of the Pakistan cricketers who found love across the border and married an Indian girl.

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza

One of the most popular Pakistani cricketers and skippers, Shoaib Malik, married India's biggest female tennis star, Sania Mirza. The two tied the knot in 2010. However, their marriage lasted just 14 years as they announced separation in 2024. The also have a son named Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Hassan Ali and Samiya Arzoo

The Pakistani pacer met an Indian girl named Samiya in Dubai when she was working as a flight engineer. The two got married in December 2020 in Dubai. Hassan even took to his social media account and thanked everyone for their best wishes to the couple. ''Thanks to everyone for your wishes on this auspicious occasion which is very close to my heart. May Allah bless all the people who have shown love and support to us. Keep us in your prayers,'' he wrote.

Mohsin Khan and Reena Roy

Former Pakistani Test player found love in Bollywood diva Reena Roy when she was at the peak of her career. The two tied the knot in Karachi and later moved to Mumbai. The couple later divorced in the 1990s. Reena Roy's real name was Saira Ali.

Zaheer Abbas and Rita Luthra

Former Pakistani skipper, who was fondly known as the Bradman of Asia, got married to Rita Luthra in 1988. After the marriage, Rita changed her name to Samina Abbas. Zaheer was previously married to Najma Bokhari wth whom he has three daughters.