From 'Sharmaji ka beta' to '13 kya hoga Kohliya', IPL's new TVC is all about cricket memes

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to begin from March 29 and teams are done selecting their final squad.

Players namely Pat Cummins, Glen Maxwell and others went from more than expected high prices during the mini-auction help in December.

With not much international matches during that time, all players - Indian and foreign - will likely be playing the whole tournament.

The opening match will be played between most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Now ahead of the cash-rich tournament, IPL released a promotional video. The clip which is doing the rounds on social media, features MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant.

However, these players are not directly part of the video but are there through images, posters and imposters.

The video has also managed to get all cricket memes which got created during the 2019 World Cup.

The stage is set and the banter is Ahead of the #VIVOIPL 2020, keep the banter coming and get set for March 29, jab #KhelBolega on @StarSportsIndia and Hotstar! The @Vivo_India IPL Carnival begins soon pic.twitter.com/DXCrNDX722 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 23, 2020

A number of changes have been made for the tournament as this time there will be fewer doubleheaders. The teams will have concussion substitutes from this season.

Ahead of the IPL, the BCCI will also have an All Stars Game between all top international players.

The match will be played for a charitable cause.