From Sahara to Dream11: A look at BCCI's lead sponsors over the years who ended up in trouble

Did you know that every lead sponsor that has appeared on Team India's official jersey has found itself in trouble, be it financially or legally?

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 01:10 PM IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is the richest and most popular cricket board in the world. Several big brands aim to partner with the BCCI to gain access to the widespread popularity of the board and promote their product. And, in this partnership, the best way to promote their product is by putting their name on the front of Team India's official jersey. However, for over two decades, things have not ended well for those companies that have featured their names on the front of Team India's jerseys.

 

Is becoming BCCI's lead sponsor a curse?

 

It won't be wrong to say that since 2001, all of BCCI's team sponsors have landed in trouble, be it legally or financially. The latest addition to this list is Dream11, which became BCCI's official sponsor in 2023 and is currently struggling with the future of its business after the central government passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025 earlier this week.

 

What is Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025?

 

As per the newly passed bill, any application or website that offers real-time money, be it luck-based or skill-based, will be banned completely. Dream11 is a skill-based portal where people put money on the line after creating their fantasy team, hoping to earn more if the players in their team perform well.

 

The bill has already been passed by both the houses of Parliament, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. It now only requires the President's approval to become an official Act, following which apps like Dream11 will cease to run their operations in India.

 

A look at BCCI's lead sponsors over the years

 

Sahara - From 2001 to 2013, Sahara featured on the front of Team India's jersey. However, the company failed to come out of financial instability, which began in 2013, after it faced SEBI action for regulatory violations and non-compliance with court orders.

 

Star India - It replaced Sahara when players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and MS Dhoni were at the peak of their careers. Later, Walt Disney-owned Star faced a Competition Commission probe, following which the company struggled and became weaker.

 

Oppo - After signing a whopping Rs 1,079 crore deal with BCCI, Oppo replaced Star as the principal sponsor. However, the Chinese company withdrew quite early in 2020 due to poor returns.

 

Byju - One of the fastest-growing edtech unicorns, Byju signed BCCI's sponsorship deal in 2020. However, before the end of 2022, it was struggling to survive in the market due to payment defaults, insolvency petitions, and more.

 

Dream11 - The online fantasy gaming app signed a 3-year sponsorship deal with the BCCI in 2023. However, the future of the company seems uncertain as they are bound to get hit financially after the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025 becomes law. But, it will be interesting to see how much the new Act affects the BCCI and Dream11 partnership.

