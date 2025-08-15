From Sachin Tendulkar to Hardik Pandya: Indian cricketers extend Independence Day wishes for fans

Several Indian cricketers from VVS Laxman to Tilak Varma took to their social media handles to wish people on the 79th Independence Day with a special post. Check them out.

On the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, several Indian cricketers took to their social media handles to extend wishes to fans. The Board of Control for Cricket in India also shared a post on this special day and wrote, ''Wishing all Indians a Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind.'' Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan posted a picture of himself holding the tricolour and wrote, ''Wishing every Indian a Happy Independence Day! Our freedom was hard-earned; our duty is to keep it alive — in spirit, in action, and in unity. Jai Hind!''

Former middle-order batter VVS Laxman wrote, ''On this Independence Day, let us remember the countless sacrifices that won us the gift of freedom. Let us strive each day to build a brighter, stronger India that our future generations will be proud of. Wishing you a Happy #IndependenceDay! Jai Hind.''

India's star all-rounder and Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya shared a picture of himself holding India's National Flag on the cricket pitch after clinching the T20 World Cup last year. ''Happy Independence Day, India,'' he wrote.

'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar also wished his countrymen on the special day and wrote, ''Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind!''

Mumbai Indians star all-rounder Tilak Varma, in his Independence Day post, shared how he gets motivated by playing for his country. ''My biggest motivation is playing for my country, it's the greatest honour to represent India on the world stage. Wishing you all a very happy Independence Day,'' he wrote.

Indian women's team batter Mithali Raj also extended wishes on X and wrote ''This year tested our resilience as a nation, from challenges at our borders to trials within. Yet, our spirit stands unbroken, just as it did for those brave hearts. On this Independence Day, let’s honour their sacrifices by staying united, working harder, and building an India stronger, fairer, and prosperous for all. Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind''

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolour at Red Fort. This year's celebrations carry the theme, Naya Bharat, reflecting the government's vision of achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.