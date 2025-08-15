Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Apple restores Blood Oxygen feature for Apple Watch users in US, but here's a catch

After Yellow Line, Bengaluru’s Namma Metro to connect IIM-B next, set to open in…

FASTag annual pass rollout today: Step-by-step guide to activate Rs 3000 annual pass, check its benefits, validity and more

From Sachin Tendulkar to Hardik Pandya: Indian cricketers extend Independence Day wishes for fans

Viral Video: Little boy's stunning entry in fancy dress competition leaves netizens in splits, WATCH

Virender Sehwag once considered early ODI retirement after MS Dhoni dropped him, reveals what stopped him, it is...

PM's BIG announcement to develop Sudarshan Chakra defence system against any threat by 2035, says, 'Every citizen must feel...'

Swiggy’s Instamart moves ahead of Zepto again in quick commerce, reclaims second spot on...

Border 2: Sunny Deol ROARS as Major Kuldeep Singh, echoes 'Hindustan Meri Jaan', first poster with date reveal creates frenzy on internet

PM Modi's BIG employment scheme, announces Rs 1 lakh crore Viksit Bharat Rozgaar Yojna for youth

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Apple restores Blood Oxygen feature for Apple Watch users in US, but here's a catch

Apple restores Blood Oxygen feature for Apple Watch users in US

After Yellow Line, Bengaluru’s Namma Metro to connect IIM-B next, set to open in…

After Yellow Line, Bengaluru’s Namma Metro to connect IIM-B next, set to open...

FASTag annual pass rollout today: Step-by-step guide to activate Rs 3000 annual pass, check its benefits, validity and more

FASTag annual pass rollout today: Step-by-step guide to activate Rs 3000 pass

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Henna to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Veer-Zaara: 5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day

5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day

Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on August 15

Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on the day

Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on August 15

Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on Au

HomeCricket

CRICKET

From Sachin Tendulkar to Hardik Pandya: Indian cricketers extend Independence Day wishes for fans

Several Indian cricketers from VVS Laxman to Tilak Varma took to their social media handles to wish people on the 79th Independence Day with a special post. Check them out.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 15, 2025, 11:18 AM IST

From Sachin Tendulkar to Hardik Pandya: Indian cricketers extend Independence Day wishes for fans
Here's how Indian cricketers wish fans on 79th Independence Day

On the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, several Indian cricketers took to their social media handles to extend wishes to fans. The Board of Control for Cricket in India also shared a post on this special day and wrote, ''Wishing all Indians a Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind.'' Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan posted a picture of himself holding the tricolour and wrote, ''Wishing every Indian a Happy Independence Day! Our freedom was hard-earned; our duty is to keep it alive — in spirit, in action, and in unity. Jai Hind!''

Former middle-order batter VVS Laxman wrote, ''On this Independence Day, let us remember the countless sacrifices that won us the gift of freedom. Let us strive each day to build a brighter, stronger India that our future generations will be proud of. Wishing you a Happy  #IndependenceDay! Jai Hind.''

India's star all-rounder and Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya shared a picture of himself holding India's National Flag on the cricket pitch after clinching the T20 World Cup last year. ''Happy Independence Day, India,'' he wrote.

'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar also wished his countrymen on the special day and wrote, ''Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind!''

Mumbai Indians star all-rounder Tilak Varma, in his Independence Day post, shared how he gets motivated by playing for his country. ''My biggest motivation is playing for my country, it's the greatest honour to represent India on the world stage. Wishing you all a very happy Independence Day,'' he wrote.

Indian women's team batter Mithali Raj also extended wishes on X and wrote ''This year tested our resilience as a nation, from challenges at our borders to trials within. Yet, our spirit stands unbroken, just as it did for those brave hearts. On this Independence Day, let’s honour their sacrifices by staying united, working harder, and building an India stronger, fairer, and prosperous for all. Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind''

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolour at Red Fort. This year's celebrations carry the theme, Naya Bharat, reflecting the government's vision of achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet real-life 'Kumbhkarna', who sleeps 300 days a year with naps lasting 20-25 days at a stretch, due to..., he is from...
Meet real-life 'Kumbhkarna', who sleeps 300 days a year with naps lasting...
'Putin, Zelenskyy will make peace': Donald Trump's BIG announcement before much-awaited Alaska meet with Russian President
Donald Trump's BIG announcement before much-awaited Alaska meet with Putin
"Grand Entry...": THRILLING video of a monkey running into a speeding Delhi metro, frightening the passengers goes viral - WATCH
THRILLING video of a monkey running into a speeding Delhi metro goes VIRAL
Shah Rukh Khan's Raees co-star reveals how one handshake convinced him to not quit acting, then...: 'Unhone haath milaya to...'
Shah Rukh Khan's Raees co-star reveals how one handshake convinced him to not...
J-K Kishtwar cloudburst: Death toll rises to 45, over 100 injured on Machail Mata pilgrimage route
J-K Kishtwar cloudburst: Death toll rises to 45, over 100 injured
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Henna to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Veer-Zaara: 5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on August 15
Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on the day
Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on August 15
Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on Au
Independence Day 2025: 10 patriotic films every Indian must-watch on August 15
Independence Day 2025: 10 patriotic films every Indian must-watch on August 15
Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daughter-in-law stuns in viral photos
Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daught
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE